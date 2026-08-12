Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut sued for calling students 'generation gutter'.

Advocate Sharma filed case in special Agra court.

Ranaut criticised students' behaviour.

The case hearing is scheduled for August 21.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut is facing legal action in Agra over her controversial remarks about students who took part in protests linked to the NEET paper leak. Advocate Ramashankar Sharma, president of the Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association, has filed a case against Ranaut after she described some protesters as the “Generation Gutter”.

The matter is scheduled to come up before the court on August 21.

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Advocate Files Case In Special Court For MPs/MLAs

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sharma said he had approached the Special Court for MPs/MLAs over Ranaut's comments about students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

"I have filed a suit against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut in the Special Court for MPs/MLAs. The suit concerns Kangana Ranaut referring to students protesting at Jantar Mantar as the 'gutter generation'... She has a habit of making such remarks. She has insulted the country's students and abused their parents... This is a matter concerning the students' future... The court will hear the case on August 21..."

Kangana Ranaut's Remarks Sparked Controversy

The case follows Ranaut's criticism of students involved in the agitation over the NEET paper leak. The actor-politician had shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, taking aim at the protesters' behaviour and the language used in videos from the demonstrations.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote.

"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?" she added.

In another post, Ranaut wrote, "I am scarred by these reels. Need some healing, digital detox."

She also commented on the conduct of young Hindu women, writing: "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

Ranaut later used the phrase that has now led to legal action, stating: "I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.

NEET Protest Was Called Off After July Developments

The student agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. At the time, the government agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce legislation aimed at tackling paper leaks.

The case against Ranaut will now be heard in the Agra court on August 21.

(With inputs from ANI)