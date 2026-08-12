Noida Airport Faces Waterlogging Days After Launch, Akhilesh Slams Centre: Will Boats Now Run...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition parties criticized construction quality and alleged corruption.

The newly inaugurated Noida International Airport in Jewar witnessed temporary waterlogging on Tuesday after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region, with visuals from the airport quickly spreading across social media.

Videos showed rainwater accumulated in the parking area and along the passage connecting the airport entrance to the terminal. The visuals prompted questions online about the airport’s drainage system, particularly as the facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi less than five months ago, on March 28.

Noida International Airport began commercial flight operations on June 15. The waterlogging incident has since triggered criticism from opposition parties, which have raised questions over the quality of construction and infrastructure at the airport.

The first phase of Noida International Airport was built at a cost of ₹11,282 crore and was inaugurated by PM @narendramodi in March 2026.



Now, it has started waterlogging. What kind of infrastructure is this government even building, whether it is expressways or airports?… pic.twitter.com/mkxaYZ8iMC — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 11, 2026

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Noida Airport Says Water Cleared In 30 Minutes

Responding to the reports, Noida International Airport said its team acted promptly after water accumulated at the entrance. According to the airport, the water was cleared within 30 minutes.

“Traffic was rerouted through an alternate route during this period, and passengers were able to be picked up directly at the kerb. As a result, there was minimal impact on operations, and no flights were disrupted,” the airport said in a statement.

The airport added that it was examining the incident and would take corrective measures wherever required.

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Oppn Target Modi Government

The incident also drew sharp political reactions, with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party targeting the Centre over the waterlogging.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Centre, accusing it of "mega corruption". Sharing visuals of the waterlogged airport, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj asked whether boats will now run in the airport.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused the government of wasting taxpayers’ money and questioned the quality of infrastructure being built under the Modi government. “What kind of infrastructure is this government even building, whether it is expressways or airports? Everything seems to be a waste of taxpayers’ money because of corruption,” she said in a post on X.

The AAP also shared the waterlogging video on its social media platforms and alleged that the monsoon had “exposed the reality of corruption and shoddy construction by the Modi government.”