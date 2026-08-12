Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Atif Aslam discussed India's decade-long ban on Pakistani artists.

He misses fans, but the ban fostered his music exploration.

The ban followed 2016 Uri attack, reinforced in 2019.

Despite restrictions, his music still reaches Indian fans.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has opened up about the decade-long ban that has kept him from working in India. In a recent interview, the singer said he misses his Indian fans but does not miss working in the country. He also reflected on how the ban gave him an opportunity to explore his own music.

Atif Aslam Opens Up On 10-Year India Ban

Atif Aslam spoke about the ban during a conversation with Kris Fade on his YouTube channel, One on One with Kris Fade. The singer said the restrictions were imposed in 2016 following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Uri terror attack.

“It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artists from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now,” he said.

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Atif went on to say that his music continues to reach Indian listeners, with some fans accessing it through VPNs and sharing copies. Clarifying that he does not endorse piracy, he said, “For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach.”

The 43-year-old singer said he misses his Indian fans but also believes the ban had an unexpected upside for his career. He explained that his years of playback singing helped him develop as an artiste and eventually encouraged him to create his own music.

“Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys. I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music,” he said.

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He added, “So I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself.”

Ban On Pakistani Artists In India

In 2016, amid heightened tensions following the Uri terror attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution calling for Pakistani artistes, actors and technicians to be barred from working in the Indian film industry until relations between the two countries improved.

Atif Aslam was also scheduled to perform in India that year. His concert, organised by Koncept Entertainment, was set to take place at Leisure Valley Park in Gurgaon’s Sector 29 on October 15. However, the event was cancelled following the IMPPA resolution.

The restrictions were reinforced in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a “total ban” on Pakistani artistes working in the Indian film industry and warned of action against those hiring Pakistani artistes.

Atif Aslam has lent his voice to several popular Bollywood songs, including ‘Aadat’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tere Bin’, ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’, ‘Be Intehaan’, ‘Jeena Jeena’ and ‘Tere Sang Yaara’.