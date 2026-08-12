Urmila Matondkar Shares Cryptic Note As Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Posts Reception Photos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Urmila Matondkar posted cryptically about love, loyalty, time.

Mohsin Akhtar shared new reception photos with wife Nidhaa.

Urmila's post timing sparked speculation, link remains unconfirmed.

Urmila Matondkar has drawn attention with a cryptic social media post about "love, loyalty and time", as her former husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir shared fresh pictures from his wedding reception with wife Nidhaa Bhatt. While the timing of Urmila’s post has sparked speculation online, the actress has not said whether it was connected to Mohsin’s second marriage.

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Urmila Matondkar's Cryptic Post On Love, Loyalty

Urmila re-shared a quote on her Instagram Stories that read, “I like expensive things like love, loyalty and time."

The post surfaced around the time Mohsin shared new glimpses from him wedding reception with Nidhaa. However, there is no confirmation that Urmila’s message was a response to her former husband or his recent social media post.

Mohsin Akhtar Shares Reception Photos With Nidhaa Bhatt

Months after announcing his second marriage, Mohsin gave followers another look at the celebrations by posting pictures from the reception. He was seen in a pink sherwani, while Nidhaa appeared in a traditional ensemble.

Alongside the photographs, Mohsin shared a romantic message for his wife and wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife.You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Mohsin had announced his marriage to Nidhaa in June 2026, sharing photographs from their wedding celebrations.

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Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar's Marriage

Before his marriage to Nidhaa, Mohsin was married to Urmila. The former couple tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Their marriage attracted attention at the time because of their interfaith relationship and the age gap between them. Mohsin, a businessman and model from Kashmir, reportedly met Urmila at the wedding of fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s niece in 2014, and their relationship developed soon afterwards. Malhotra was among the few celebrities present at their wedding celebrations.

Reports later emerged about the couple’s separation, although the reason behind their split was never publicly disclosed.