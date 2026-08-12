Jailed Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Found With Mobile Phone In Bengaluru Prison, Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prajwal Revanna, jailed ex-MP, found using phone in prison.

Discovery by Crime Branch probes alleged VIP treatment inside prison.

Controversy echoes actor Darshan's 2024 prison phone scandal.

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a rape case, has allegedly been found using a mobile phone inside the Bengaluru prison where he is lodged.

Revanna was caught with the phone during a surprise raid conducted by Crime Branch officials, according to NDTV. A case has been registered in connection with the alleged violation, and investigators are looking into how the device reached the prison.

The development has raised fresh questions over alleged special treatment for high-profile inmates inside Bengaluru's central prison, particularly after a similar controversy involving Kannada actor Darshan came to light in 2024.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead After Hill Portion Collapses On Homes In Ghatkopar

Revanna Serving Life Sentence In Rape Case

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was sentenced to life imprisonment last year after being convicted of rape and intimidation. He was also found guilty of circulating videos of the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman.

The woman, who worked as domestic help at the Revanna family's farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district, had alleged that Revanna repeatedly raped her from 2021 onwards. She said he recorded the assaults and threatened to make the videos public if she spoke about them.

Revanna left for Germany after the videos emerged and was subsequently suspended by the JD(S). He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election and was arrested after returning to India.

ALSO READ | ‘Unhygienic’ Food Storage Found At Zepto Warehouse, Karnataka Govt Seals Facility

Prison Phone Allegation Raises VIP Treatment Questions

The latest allegation has renewed scrutiny over whether influential prisoners receive privileges inside Bengaluru's central prison. The Crime Branch has now begun investigating the alleged possession and use of the mobile phone and how it entered the facility.

The controversy echoes the 2024 prison scandal involving actor Darshan, who was in judicial custody in connection with the murder of a fan. Videos and photographs emerged showing the actor allegedly enjoying privileges inside the prison.

One widely circulated photograph showed Darshan smoking a cigarette on a lawn while sitting with three other people. A separate video also appeared to show him speaking on a mobile phone while in custody.

Following the controversy, authorities suspended several prison officials, transferred Darshan to Ballari Central Prison and launched a wider crackdown on alleged prison privileges.

Mobile Phones Banned Inside Prisons

Personal mobile phones, SIM cards and other electronic communication devices are prohibited inside prisons. Inmates are allowed to communicate through designated systems, including monitored institutional landlines, public call offices and authorised video-calling facilities.

The latest case has therefore placed renewed focus on prison security and how a prohibited device could allegedly have reached a high-profile inmate. The Crime Branch probe is expected to establish how the phone entered the Bengaluru prison and whether anyone helped facilitate its use.