Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 7 Cr Away From Beating Baahubali 2 Record; Can It Challenge Dangal Next?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears surpassing 'Baahubali 2' record.

The film's 41st day collection showed a 30% jump.

'Dhurandhar 2' now ranks among highest-grossing Indian films.

Sequel released in multiple languages, unlike its predecessor.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to becoming one of the biggest Indian films of all time at the box office. The film is now just Rs 7 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, headlined by Prabhas, to claim the second spot among the highest-grossing Indian films.

However, it still has a long way to go before reaching the top position, currently held by Dangal starring Aamir Khan, which leads the list with Rs 2070 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41

On Day 41, which is the sixth Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.35 crore at the box office. This marks a 30 per cent jump from Monday’s collection of Rs 1.05 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.

As expected, the Hindi version contributed the highest share, earning Rs 1.30 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 0.01 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 0.02 crore each.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

First week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the original Dhurandhar. The first installment released in December last year and went on to break several box office records.

While the first film was released only in Hindi, the sequel expanded its reach with releases in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi.

The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The first film is currently streaming on Netflix, and the sequel will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.