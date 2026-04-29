Dhurandhar 2 is just Rs 7 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film. It still has a way to go to beat Dangal's record.
Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 7 Cr Away From Beating Baahubali 2 Record; Can It Challenge Dangal Next?
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has so far collected Rs 1,781 crore at the box office, and is just Rs 7 crore away from breaking Baahubali 2’s record.
- Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears surpassing 'Baahubali 2' record.
- The film's 41st day collection showed a 30% jump.
- 'Dhurandhar 2' now ranks among highest-grossing Indian films.
- Sequel released in multiple languages, unlike its predecessor.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to becoming one of the biggest Indian films of all time at the box office. The film is now just Rs 7 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, headlined by Prabhas, to claim the second spot among the highest-grossing Indian films.
However, it still has a long way to go before reaching the top position, currently held by Dangal starring Aamir Khan, which leads the list with Rs 2070 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41
On Day 41, which is the sixth Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.35 crore at the box office. This marks a 30 per cent jump from Monday’s collection of Rs 1.05 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.
As expected, the Hindi version contributed the highest share, earning Rs 1.30 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 0.01 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 0.02 crore each.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore
First week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the original Dhurandhar. The first installment released in December last year and went on to break several box office records.
While the first film was released only in Hindi, the sequel expanded its reach with releases in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi.
The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.
The first film is currently streaming on Netflix, and the sequel will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How close is Dhurandhar 2 to becoming one of the biggest Indian films?
What was Dhurandhar 2's box office collection on Day 41?
On its 41st day, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.35 crore. This was a 30% increase from its Day 40 collection.
Which language version of Dhurandhar 2 earned the most on Day 41?
The Hindi version contributed the highest share on Day 41, earning Rs 1.30 crore. The Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions earned significantly less.
When will Dhurandhar 2 premiere on JioHotstar?
Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run concludes. The first installment is currently available on Netflix.