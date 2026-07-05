Hera Pheri 3 Row Deepens: Akshay Kumar's Production House Claims Exclusive Worldwide Rights
Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films has issued a strict public notice asserting exclusive rights to Hera Pheri 3. The legal warning follows director Priyadarshan’s dramatic exit after a fallout with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, leaving the sequel stalled.
The legal battle surrounding the highly anticipated comedy Hera Pheri 3 has taken a dramatic turn. Actor Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has issued a public notice asserting its absolute ownership over the project. Published in the trade magazine Complete Cinema, the notice explicitly warns the film industry and streaming platforms against making any deals for the film without its consent. This development follows weeks of chaos, including the high-profile exit of director Priyadarshan, who levelled serious allegations against producer Firoz Nadiadwala, leaving the future of the iconic franchise hanging in the balance.
Cape Of Good Films Claims Sole Ownership
In a move to secure its grip on the franchise, Cape of Good Films LLP published a clear legal warning to the entire entertainment sector. The notice targets distributors, cinema chains, television networks, and OTT platforms, cautioning them against negotiating with any third party. According to the public notice, reported via a fan-club screenshot by Bollywood Hungama:
“Notice is hereby given to the public at large, and to the Indian film trade in particular, including without limitation all distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT and streaming platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators, syndicators, and all other persons and entities concerned, that Cape of Good Films LLP is the sole and exclusive holder of an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered licence to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialise, and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled 'Hera Pheri 3' ('the Film'), together with all rights therein, across all modes, media, platforms, technologies, and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised.”
🚨🚨BREAKING ;—— Akkian(Viratian) by heart (@DevoteeAkki) July 5, 2026
Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films issues public notice; asserts exclusive worldwide rights over Hera Pheri 3; cautions industry against dealing with third parties
NOTICE COPY 👇👇👇#AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/smepp7lvlF
The production house further stated that anyone bypassing this mandate does so "entirely at their own risk," with the company reserving all legal remedies.
Priyadarshan Exits Amid Producer Dispute
This aggressive legal posturing follows filmmaker Priyadarshan’s recent announcement that he is walking away from the third instalment. The director, who helmed the original cult classic in 2000, revealed a deep rift with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, claiming he faced repeated disrespect during their professional interactions.
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In an interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan opened up about the breakdown of their working relationship:
"Firoz told Akshay, 'You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That's my only request.' He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri (2000) looked like a poor man's version and that he had to edit my five-hour movie. I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country's biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could've made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay, Suniel and Paresh requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited."
Ongoing Delays And Casting Hurdles
The public notice adds another layer of complexity to a project that has been plagued by instability for months. The film was originally envisioned as a grand reunion for the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal under Priyadarshan's direction. However, behind-the-scenes friction has repeatedly stalled progress. Notably, Paresh Rawal briefly walked away from the movie, only to rejoin the cast later. With the director now officially out and a fierce copyright battle out in the open, the timeline for the comedy sequel remains entirely uncertain.
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Cape of Good Films has drawn a firm legal line in the sand, making it clear that no version of Hera Pheri 3 can move forward without Akshay Kumar's production house at the helm. For fans eager to see Raju, Shyam, and Baburao back on screen, the real-life drama behind the scenes is proving to be far more complicated than anything scripted for the cameras.