Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘It’s Our Personal Matter’: Hema Malini On Dharmendra’s Separate Prayer Meets And Rumours Of Rift

‘It’s Our Personal Matter’: Hema Malini On Dharmendra’s Separate Prayer Meets And Rumours Of Rift

Hema Malini addresses Dharmendra’s separate prayer meetings and dismisses rumours of tension with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Prakash Kaur.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has finally addressed the speculation surrounding the separate prayer meetings held for her late husband Dharmendra, while also dismissing long-standing rumours of discord between the two branches of the Deol family. In a candid interview, the actress called the matter strictly personal and clarified the reasons behind the multiple ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Trishala Dutt Calls Out Silent Treatment As Emotional Abuse In Cryptic Social Media Post

Why Were Separate Prayer Meetings Held?

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Dharmendra passed away last year on November 24, just 15 days before his 90th birthday, following breathing complications. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October.

After his demise, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and their mother Prakash Kaur organised a prayer meeting on November 27 at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End Hotel. On the same day, Hema Malini conducted a puja and bhajan ceremony at her Mumbai residence. Neither Hema Malini nor her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol attended the Deol family’s prayer meet.

Later, on December 11, Hema Malini organised another prayer ceremony in New Delhi for Dharmendra.

Hema Malini’s Clarification

Speaking to The Times of India, Hema Malini explained:

“This is our family’s personal matter. We discussed everything among ourselves. I held a prayer meet at my home because my colleagues are different people. Then I organised one in Delhi because I am in politics and needed to host it for my political friends. Mathura is my constituency and people there adore him, so I organised one there as well. I am happy with what I did.”

Who Attended The Ceremonies?

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

The Mumbai prayer meet saw the presence of Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and several other film personalities.

The Delhi ceremony at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, was attended by Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Om Birla, Kangana Ranaut, Ranjeet, Anil Sharma, along with many political leaders and film industry figures.

No Rift With Prakash Kaur, Sunny And Bobby

When asked whether Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse could be converted into a museum for fans, Hema Malini revealed that Sunny Deol is already planning something along those lines. She also firmly dismissed rumours of discord with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, stating:
“Everything is absolutely fine. There is no need to worry about two different families. Everyone is doing well.”

Family Hoped To Celebrate His 90th Birthday

Hema Malini shared that the entire family had hoped Dharmendra would recover and celebrate his 90th birthday together.

“It was an unbearable shock. For a month we struggled as he was unwell. We were all there, me, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby, everyone. He had even wished me on my birthday on October 16. We were preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, and then suddenly he left us,” she said.

Hema Malini Returns To Work

Gradually coping with the loss, Hema Malini has decided to resume work.

“I am going back to my work. I am travelling to Mathura. I will begin my performances and shows and continue my responsibilities because that would make Dharamji happy,” she concluded.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra Bobby Deol Sunny Deol ENtertainment News Deol Family
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget