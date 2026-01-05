Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has finally addressed the speculation surrounding the separate prayer meetings held for her late husband Dharmendra, while also dismissing long-standing rumours of discord between the two branches of the Deol family. In a candid interview, the actress called the matter strictly personal and clarified the reasons behind the multiple ceremonies.

Why Were Separate Prayer Meetings Held?

Dharmendra passed away last year on November 24, just 15 days before his 90th birthday, following breathing complications. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October.

After his demise, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and their mother Prakash Kaur organised a prayer meeting on November 27 at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End Hotel. On the same day, Hema Malini conducted a puja and bhajan ceremony at her Mumbai residence. Neither Hema Malini nor her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol attended the Deol family’s prayer meet.

Later, on December 11, Hema Malini organised another prayer ceremony in New Delhi for Dharmendra.

Hema Malini’s Clarification

Speaking to The Times of India, Hema Malini explained:

“This is our family’s personal matter. We discussed everything among ourselves. I held a prayer meet at my home because my colleagues are different people. Then I organised one in Delhi because I am in politics and needed to host it for my political friends. Mathura is my constituency and people there adore him, so I organised one there as well. I am happy with what I did.”

Who Attended The Ceremonies?

The Mumbai prayer meet saw the presence of Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and several other film personalities.

The Delhi ceremony at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, was attended by Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Om Birla, Kangana Ranaut, Ranjeet, Anil Sharma, along with many political leaders and film industry figures.

No Rift With Prakash Kaur, Sunny And Bobby

When asked whether Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse could be converted into a museum for fans, Hema Malini revealed that Sunny Deol is already planning something along those lines. She also firmly dismissed rumours of discord with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, stating:

“Everything is absolutely fine. There is no need to worry about two different families. Everyone is doing well.”

Family Hoped To Celebrate His 90th Birthday

Hema Malini shared that the entire family had hoped Dharmendra would recover and celebrate his 90th birthday together.

“It was an unbearable shock. For a month we struggled as he was unwell. We were all there, me, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby, everyone. He had even wished me on my birthday on October 16. We were preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, and then suddenly he left us,” she said.

Hema Malini Returns To Work

Gradually coping with the loss, Hema Malini has decided to resume work.

“I am going back to my work. I am travelling to Mathura. I will begin my performances and shows and continue my responsibilities because that would make Dharamji happy,” she concluded.