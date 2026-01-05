Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trishala Dutt Calls Out Silent Treatment As Emotional Abuse In Cryptic Social Media Post

Trishala Dutt Calls Out Silent Treatment As Emotional Abuse In Cryptic Social Media Post

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt shares a powerful note on social media calling out silent treatment as emotional abuse and stressing healthy communication in relationships.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)

Actor Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt shared a cryptic note on social media, reflecting on how some people use silent treatment as a tool for emotional manipulation in a relationship.

Trishala, who works as a psychotherapist in the United States, said that instead of communicating their feelings, some people decide to punish the other person for having boundaries or a different perspective.

"They are silently "teaching" you that your voice is dangerous, and that speaking up will clearly cost you connection with them."

Trishala revealed that this is certainly not the way to be treated in a relationship, as "Silence used as punishment is abuse".

She advised everyone facing such a situation to refuse such abuse and protect their peace.

"Real relationships don't teach you lessons through pain, they heal through communication."

Providing a healthy alternative, Trishala said that it is better to switch to healthy silence. However, the cooling-down period should be first communicated effectively.

"I need a few hours to collect myself so I don't say something hurtful".

This should also be followed by returning for a healthy communication about whatever is bothering you.

She concluded her post saying, "Silence that protects your nervous system is self respect. Silence that punishes someone else is power play."

Although she has not directed the post towards anyone in particular, there is always speculation that her post is hinting at her father and family.

For the unversed, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour.

Sanjay Dutt later married actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple was blessed with twins - a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra.

Unlike Shahraan and Iqra, who make occasional appearances in the media with their parents, Trishala has made a conscious decision to stay away from the limelight.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
