Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally addressed the cheating rumours that have followed him for months, intensifying after his wife Sunita Ahuja spoke candidly about their marriage in recent interviews. From speculation around an alleged affair to Sunita’s reported acting debut, the actor has now responded on record, offering clarity while firmly dismissing the allegations.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh Turns Down Aamir Khan’s Request, Steps Away From Playback For Classical Music

Govinda Responds To Affair Allegations

In an interview with ANI, Govinda was asked directly about claims suggesting an extramarital relationship. Responding to the accusations, he said, “Dekhiye, kab nahi laga yeh aarop mujhpe?”

Reflecting on how such rumours have followed him through different phases of life, he added,

“Toh jo aarop laga rahe hain, woh mere bachpan ka pyaar hai. Yeh pyaar ke mamle mein mera, kabhi proper nahi chala… Ab jo yeh pyaar ho raha hai, kisi ke sochne ke mutabik, yeh budhape ka hai.”

Using a metaphor to describe how people discard individuals after years of use, he remarked,

“Kya farak padhta hai?”

‘Never Misbehaved With Any Co-Actor,’ Says Govinda

Addressing questions around his conduct in the industry, Govinda strongly defended his professional record. He stated, “Main 4-4 superstar, Miss Universe heroine ke saath kaam kiya, main woh log ki taraf kabhi dekha nahi.”

Emphasising respect and gratitude, he added, “Ek meri heroine mujhe aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine kabhi tang kiya ho… Main sab artist, heroine log ka specially dhanyawad deta hun.”

He credited his long-running success to collaborators, saying his films thrived because of directors, music composers, and co-stars.

On Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut And The Name Linked To Him

Reacting to reports of Sunita Ahuja signing her debut film with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, Govinda responded with humour, saying,

“Haan toh woh achha hai. Ghar mein baithe rahengi aur toh yeh bohot zyada interview dengi.”

He also addressed the name that surfaced during the controversy, adding,

“Aage nikliye, bina mera naam liye, bina mere baare mein galat kahiye… Khaas taur pe Komal ka dhanyawad deta hun, ki aap ek shabd galat nahi keh rahi hain.”

The actor concluded by expressing appreciation for newcomers and reiterated that he does not want unnecessary controversies to affect anyone entering the industry.