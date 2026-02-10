Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Kab Nahi Lage Aarop?’: Govinda Responds To Cheating Rumours; Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut

‘Kab Nahi Lage Aarop?’: Govinda Responds To Cheating Rumours; Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut

Govinda responds to cheating rumours and reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja’s acting debut. The actor denies allegations, reflects on his career, and addresses names linked to the controversy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally addressed the cheating rumours that have followed him for months, intensifying after his wife Sunita Ahuja spoke candidly about their marriage in recent interviews. From speculation around an alleged affair to Sunita’s reported acting debut, the actor has now responded on record, offering clarity while firmly dismissing the allegations.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh Turns Down Aamir Khan’s Request, Steps Away From Playback For Classical Music

Govinda Responds To Affair Allegations

In an interview with ANI, Govinda was asked directly about claims suggesting an extramarital relationship. Responding to the accusations, he said, “Dekhiye, kab nahi laga yeh aarop mujhpe?”

Reflecting on how such rumours have followed him through different phases of life, he added,
“Toh jo aarop laga rahe hain, woh mere bachpan ka pyaar hai. Yeh pyaar ke mamle mein mera, kabhi proper nahi chala… Ab jo yeh pyaar ho raha hai, kisi ke sochne ke mutabik, yeh budhape ka hai.”

Using a metaphor to describe how people discard individuals after years of use, he remarked,
“Kya farak padhta hai?”

‘Never Misbehaved With Any Co-Actor,’ Says Govinda

Addressing questions around his conduct in the industry, Govinda strongly defended his professional record. He stated, “Main 4-4 superstar, Miss Universe heroine ke saath kaam kiya, main woh log ki taraf kabhi dekha nahi.”

Emphasising respect and gratitude, he added, “Ek meri heroine mujhe aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine kabhi tang kiya ho… Main sab artist, heroine log ka specially dhanyawad deta hun.”

He credited his long-running success to collaborators, saying his films thrived because of directors, music composers, and co-stars.

On Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut And The Name Linked To Him

Reacting to reports of Sunita Ahuja signing her debut film with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, Govinda responded with humour, saying,

“Haan toh woh achha hai. Ghar mein baithe rahengi aur toh yeh bohot zyada interview dengi.”

He also addressed the name that surfaced during the controversy, adding,

“Aage nikliye, bina mera naam liye, bina mere baare mein galat kahiye… Khaas taur pe Komal ka dhanyawad deta hun, ki aap ek shabd galat nahi keh rahi hain.”

The actor concluded by expressing appreciation for newcomers and reiterated that he does not want unnecessary controversies to affect anyone entering the industry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Govinda responded to cheating rumours?

Yes, Govinda has responded to cheating rumours, stating that such accusations have followed him throughout his life.

Did Govinda address allegations of an extramarital affair?

Govinda directly addressed claims of an extramarital relationship, dismissing them by reflecting on how accusations of love have always been present in his life.

Has Govinda ever misbehaved with a co-actor?

Govinda strongly defended his professional conduct, stating he never misbehaved with any co-actor, even while working with top actresses.

What is Govinda's reaction to his wife Sunita Ahuja's acting debut?

Govinda reacted humorously to reports of his wife's debut, suggesting it's good she won't be sitting at home giving too many interviews.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Govinda Sunita Ahuja Govinda Affair Rumours
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
India
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget