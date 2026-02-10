Yes, Govinda has responded to cheating rumours, stating that such accusations have followed him throughout his life.
‘Kab Nahi Lage Aarop?’: Govinda Responds To Cheating Rumours; Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut
Govinda responds to cheating rumours and reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja’s acting debut. The actor denies allegations, reflects on his career, and addresses names linked to the controversy.
Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally addressed the cheating rumours that have followed him for months, intensifying after his wife Sunita Ahuja spoke candidly about their marriage in recent interviews. From speculation around an alleged affair to Sunita’s reported acting debut, the actor has now responded on record, offering clarity while firmly dismissing the allegations.
ALSO READ: Arijit Singh Turns Down Aamir Khan’s Request, Steps Away From Playback For Classical Music
Govinda Responds To Affair Allegations
In an interview with ANI, Govinda was asked directly about claims suggesting an extramarital relationship. Responding to the accusations, he said, “Dekhiye, kab nahi laga yeh aarop mujhpe?”
Reflecting on how such rumours have followed him through different phases of life, he added,
“Toh jo aarop laga rahe hain, woh mere bachpan ka pyaar hai. Yeh pyaar ke mamle mein mera, kabhi proper nahi chala… Ab jo yeh pyaar ho raha hai, kisi ke sochne ke mutabik, yeh budhape ka hai.”
Using a metaphor to describe how people discard individuals after years of use, he remarked,
“Kya farak padhta hai?”
‘Never Misbehaved With Any Co-Actor,’ Says Govinda
Addressing questions around his conduct in the industry, Govinda strongly defended his professional record. He stated, “Main 4-4 superstar, Miss Universe heroine ke saath kaam kiya, main woh log ki taraf kabhi dekha nahi.”
Emphasising respect and gratitude, he added, “Ek meri heroine mujhe aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine kabhi tang kiya ho… Main sab artist, heroine log ka specially dhanyawad deta hun.”
He credited his long-running success to collaborators, saying his films thrived because of directors, music composers, and co-stars.
On Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut And The Name Linked To Him
Reacting to reports of Sunita Ahuja signing her debut film with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, Govinda responded with humour, saying,
“Haan toh woh achha hai. Ghar mein baithe rahengi aur toh yeh bohot zyada interview dengi.”
He also addressed the name that surfaced during the controversy, adding,
“Aage nikliye, bina mera naam liye, bina mere baare mein galat kahiye… Khaas taur pe Komal ka dhanyawad deta hun, ki aap ek shabd galat nahi keh rahi hain.”
The actor concluded by expressing appreciation for newcomers and reiterated that he does not want unnecessary controversies to affect anyone entering the industry.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Govinda responded to cheating rumours?
Did Govinda address allegations of an extramarital affair?
Govinda directly addressed claims of an extramarital relationship, dismissing them by reflecting on how accusations of love have always been present in his life.
Has Govinda ever misbehaved with a co-actor?
Govinda strongly defended his professional conduct, stating he never misbehaved with any co-actor, even while working with top actresses.
What is Govinda's reaction to his wife Sunita Ahuja's acting debut?
Govinda reacted humorously to reports of his wife's debut, suggesting it's good she won't be sitting at home giving too many interviews.