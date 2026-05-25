Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan For Late Dharmendra At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Holds Back Tears

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Other film personalities like Prosenjit Chatterjee also honoured.

It was a moment that was hard to watch without feeling the weight of it. Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini walked up to receive the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband Dharmendra at the 66th Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, where President Droupadi Murmu formally conferred the honour. The award was given posthumously in recognition of Dharmendra's six-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema.

Hema Malini had described the occasion as deeply emotional for the family ahead of the ceremony, saying her daughter Ahana was with her, while Esha could not make it. She added that the entire family, including Sunny and Bobby, was aware of the moment and that it was big for all of them. Despite the emotion of the occasion, she maintained composure through the ceremony, as the strict protocols of the event left little room for anything else.

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From Talent Hunt To Bollywood Legend

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. He was fondly known as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema and worked in more than 300 films across his career. Born in 1935 in Punjab, he got his first break through a nationwide talent contest organised by Filmfare magazine in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions in the late 1950s. He was selected as the winner in 1958, and that single opportunity opened the doors of Bollywood for him. The same competition would later launch Rajesh Khanna.

Following his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him, calling him an iconic film personality admired for his versatility, humility and warmth. Some of his most loved films include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta and Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others.

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Prosenjit Chatterjee, Other Film Personalities Also Honoured

The Padma Awards 2026 ceremony saw several prominent names from the entertainment world being recognised. Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee was conferred the Padma Shri for his longstanding contribution to Bengali and Indian cinema. Malayalam actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan, and playback singer Alka Yagnik was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan at the ceremony. The 2026 Padma Awards list comprises five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shri awards, with 16 honours conferred posthumously.