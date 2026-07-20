WATCH: Paredes Loses Cool! Clashes With Spain Players After FIFA World Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, winning World Cup 2026 title.

Tensions erupted post-match; players confronted each other on field.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes received red card for shoving Spanish players.

Paredes Fights Spain Players: Spain's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph over Argentina ended with tempers flaring on the pitch, as Leandro Paredes was sent off after a post-match confrontation involving several players from both teams. The ugly scenes unfolded moments after the final whistle, as Spain claimed their second World Cup title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner. Check it out:

LA PELEA DEL FINAL 🇦🇷🇪🇸



▶ Leandro Paredes fue a buscar los jugadores de España en el final del partido



🎥 _jsm44 pic.twitter.com/C3xbxhS1pP July 19, 2026

While La Roja celebrated a historic victory, frustration boiled over among Argentina's players after their hopes of defending the title came to an end.

Tensions Erupt After Final Whistle

Shortly after the match concluded, Lionel Messi was seen sitting alone on the pitch as Spain's players celebrated their victory around him.

Elsewhere on the field, a confrontation broke out between players from both sides. During the exchange, Paredes rushed in as tensions escalated and appeared to defend one of his teammates.

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The Argentina midfielder shoved Spain defender Eric Garcia to the ground before becoming involved in another altercation with Gavi. Paredes was shown a red card for his actions.

The incident added an unfortunate ending to an intensely fought World Cup final that had remained fiercely competitive throughout 120 minutes.

Spain End Argentina's Reign

The flashpoint came only moments after Ferran Torres had secured Spain's victory with the decisive goal in extra time.

Spain controlled large portions of the contest but were repeatedly denied by Emiliano Martinez before Torres finally broke the deadlock to hand Luis de la Fuente's side a 1-0 victory.

For Argentina, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to their campaign and dashed Lionel Messi's hopes of ending his World Cup career with another title.

Although emotions ran high after the final whistle, the focus ultimately remained on Spain's achievement as they lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in their history, while Argentina were left to reflect on a painful defeat and the dramatic scenes that followed.