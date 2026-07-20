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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Paredes Loses Cool! Clashes With Spain Players After FIFA World Cup Final

WATCH: Paredes Loses Cool! Clashes With Spain Players After FIFA World Cup Final

Leandro Paredes was shown a red card after tempers exploded following Spain's FIFA World Cup final win over Argentina, with ugly scenes erupting after the final whistle.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, winning World Cup 2026 title.
  • Tensions erupted post-match; players confronted each other on field.
  • Argentina's Leandro Paredes received red card for shoving Spanish players.

Paredes Fights Spain Players: Spain's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph over Argentina ended with tempers flaring on the pitch, as Leandro Paredes was sent off after a post-match confrontation involving several players from both teams. The ugly scenes unfolded moments after the final whistle, as Spain claimed their second World Cup title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner. Check it out:

While La Roja celebrated a historic victory, frustration boiled over among Argentina's players after their hopes of defending the title came to an end.

Tensions Erupt After Final Whistle

Shortly after the match concluded, Lionel Messi was seen sitting alone on the pitch as Spain's players celebrated their victory around him.

Elsewhere on the field, a confrontation broke out between players from both sides. During the exchange, Paredes rushed in as tensions escalated and appeared to defend one of his teammates.

Also Check || WATCH: Spain Stun Messi's Argentina! Ferran Torres' Extra-Time Strike Wins FIFA World Cup

The Argentina midfielder shoved Spain defender Eric Garcia to the ground before becoming involved in another altercation with Gavi. Paredes was shown a red card for his actions.

The incident added an unfortunate ending to an intensely fought World Cup final that had remained fiercely competitive throughout 120 minutes.

Spain End Argentina's Reign

The flashpoint came only moments after Ferran Torres had secured Spain's victory with the decisive goal in extra time.

Spain controlled large portions of the contest but were repeatedly denied by Emiliano Martinez before Torres finally broke the deadlock to hand Luis de la Fuente's side a 1-0 victory.

For Argentina, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to their campaign and dashed Lionel Messi's hopes of ending his World Cup career with another title.

Although emotions ran high after the final whistle, the focus ultimately remained on Spain's achievement as they lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in their history, while Argentina were left to reflect on a painful defeat and the dramatic scenes that followed.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina?

Tempers flared on the pitch after Spain's victory, leading to a post-match confrontation involving several players from both teams. Argentina's Leandro Paredes was sent off for his actions.

Why was Leandro Paredes sent off?

Paredes was shown a red card after rushing into a confrontation. He shoved Spain defender Eric Garcia to the ground and was involved in another altercation with Gavi.

Which team won the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Spain claimed their second World Cup title, defeating Argentina 1-0. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time.

How did Lionel Messi react to Argentina's defeat?

Lionel Messi was seen sitting alone on the pitch as Spain celebrated their victory. The defeat dashed his hopes of ending his World Cup career with another title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Ferran Torres Argentina Vs Spain
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