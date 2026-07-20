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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After World Cup Dream Ends In Heartbreak

WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After World Cup Dream Ends In Heartbreak

FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch the emotional video of Lionel Messi in tears on the 2026 World Cup podium after Argentina lost the final to Spain.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi visibly emotional after Argentina's World Cup final loss.
  • Spain secured second title with Ferran Torres' extra-time goal.
  • Rodri won Golden Ball, sparking debate despite Messi's performance.
  • Spain's disciplined defence neutralized Messi, limiting his overall influence.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with a viral video showing the captain struggling to hold back tears during the medal presentation. The heartbreaking moment quickly spread across social media, capturing the disappointment of a team that came within one match of defending its world title.

Messi's World Cup Ends With Heartbreak

The footage shows Messi receiving his runners-up medal before applauding Argentina supporters inside the New York New Jersey Stadium. Moments later, the 39-year-old appeared visibly emotional as the reality of the defeat sank in.

For many fans, the images reflected the end of an unforgettable World Cup journey. Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, leading Argentina to a second successive final after their title-winning campaign four years ago.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Left Heartbroken As Spain Edge Argentina In Final

WATCH: Messi Crying After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat

Spain Ends Argentina's Title Defence

The final was decided in extra time after Spain controlled possession for long spells. Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain their second FIFA World Cup title and end Argentina's reign as world champions.

Argentina's task became even harder after Enzo Fernández was sent off in extra time, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side to finish the match with 10 men.

Golden Ball Decision Sparks Debate

Messi's performances throughout the tournament had made him one of the favourites for the Golden Ball, awarded to the competition's best player. The award, however, went to Spain midfielder Rodri after the European champions completed an unbeaten campaign.

The decision sparked debate among supporters, many pointing to Messi's eight goals, four assists and match-winning displays during the knockout rounds.

Spain's Plan Worked Against Messi

Spain's players acknowledged before and after the final that stopping Messi would be their biggest challenge. They defended with discipline, closed passing lanes and limited the space available to Argentina's captain.

Messi had moments of influence but was unable to dictate the game in the way he had throughout the tournament.

A Defining Image Of The Tournament

Whether this was Messi's final FIFA World Cup appearance remains unconfirmed, but the scenes after the final became one of the lasting images of the tournament. Argentina fell short of retaining the trophy, while Messi once again left a significant mark on football's biggest stage.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. This victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.

How did Lionel Messi react to Argentina's defeat in the final?

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional and struggled to hold back tears during the medal presentation. He appeared heartbroken as the reality of the defeat sank in.

Who scored the winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute of extra time. His goal handed Spain their second FIFA World Cup title.

Who received the Golden Ball award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The Golden Ball award was given to Spain midfielder Rodri. This decision sparked debate among supporters, many of whom highlighted Messi's strong tournament performance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Final FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Spain Lionel Messi Crying Video Messi Golden Ball Snub Messi Retirement News
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