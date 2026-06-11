Priyanka Chopra Returns To Her ‘Happy Place’, Shares Unseen Pics With Late Father Ashok Chopra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashok Chopra, an army doctor, passed away in 2013.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment to remember her late father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. She shared a heartfelt tribute that left fans emotional. Along with a series of rare throwback photographs, the actress opened up about how deeply she still misses him and how his presence continues to shape her life.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos With Late Father

Posting the cherished pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “You and I dancing together always. Miss u dad. You’re always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you.” Her words reflected not only the pain of loss but also the enduring bond she continues to share with her father years after his passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

For Priyanka, memories of her father remain woven into everyday life. The actress has often spoken about the special relationship they shared, and her latest post was another reminder of just how much he meant to her.

Family, Friends Join Priyanka In Paying Tributes

The emotional post quickly drew reactions from loved ones and members of the film industry. Priyanka's cousin, actress Meera Chopra, shared a touching message, recalling Ashok Chopra's kindness, warmth and unforgettable laugh.

She revealed that her father still speaks about him often and that the family continues to miss him dearly. Actors Varun Dhawan and Patralekha also expressed their support with heartfelt reactions in the comments section.

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Who Was Ashok Chopra?

Ashok Chopra was a respected physician and surgeon who served in the Indian Army Medical Corps before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He passed away in Mumbai on 10 June 2013 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.

Priyanka has never hidden the profound impact her father had on her life. In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she described him as her "greatest champion" and "biggest cheerleader" - the person who celebrated her successes louder than anyone else.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Film

The actress was recently seen in Citadel 2 alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and is preparing for her return to Indian cinema with the much-awaited Telugu-language fantasy adventure film Varanasi.