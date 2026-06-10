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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesElvish Yadav Launches Khargosh Janta Party To Support ‘Free Speech, Empower Middle Class’

Elvish Yadav Launches Khargosh Janta Party To Support ‘Free Speech, Empower Middle Class’

Elvish Yadav has launched the Khargosh Janta Party and positioned it as a movement focused on free speech, middle-class empowerment, and nationalism.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber Elvish Yadav launched Khargosh Janta Party (KJP) for free speech.
  • KJP promotes middle-class empowerment and a nation-first ideology.
  • This followed Yadav's mockery of the viral Cockroach Janta Party.
  • Cockroach Janta Party originated from controversial

After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) grabbed headlines and gained traction across social media, YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav has unveiled his own political movement - the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). The announcement came just a day after Yadav mocked the Cockroach Janta Party by comparing its members to actual cockroaches. On Tuesday, he took a swipe at the viral movement by sharing a satirical manifesto that promised “free crumbs for all”, “cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator”, and “zero transparency (they hate the light)”. Yadav has launched the Khargosh Janta Party, positioning it as a movement focused on free speech, middle-class empowerment, and nationalism.

Elvish Yadav Launches Khargosh Janta Party

“Khargosh Janta Party (KJP) is a movement for free speech, middle-class empowerment, and national pride,” read a post shared on X (formerly Twitter). The announcement also identified Yadav as the party’s founding Prime Minister.

ALSO READ| Elvish Yadav Mocks Cockroach Janta Party With Hilarious Manifesto: ‘Free Crumbs, Zero Transparency’

According to the manifesto released online, the party’s slogan is “A New Voice, A New Movement.” Its core principles include protecting free speech, supporting India’s middle class, and promoting a nation-first ideology.

The manifesto is built around three key pillars: protecting free speech, which it describes as “our right, our strength”; supporting the middle class, which it calls the backbone of India’s growth and development; and promoting a Rashtravadi, or nationalist, ideology centred on the principle of “Nation First. Always”. . 

The official handle of KJP doesn’t have much followers, just like Cockroach Janta Party, which has followers in millions. On Tuesday, he took a swipe at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) by sharing a manifesto. It included “free crumbs for all, cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator and zerro transparency (they hate the light).” 

ALSO READ| Sapna Choudhary Gets Relief In Domestic Violence Case, Dwarka Court Grants Interim Protection

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a satirical political movement that rose to national attention in May 2026. It was founded by digital communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant controversially referred to unemployed youth and certain activists as “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

Reclaiming the insult as a symbol of resilience, the CJP quickly turned into a social media movement and even surpassed the follower count of the official handles of the ruling BJP.

Describing itself as a youth-led front that is “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy,” the CJP has since expanded beyond its online presence into real-world activism. The group organised a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where it highlighted Gen Z’s concerns over unemployment, exam paper leaks, corruption, and systemic issues in India’s education system. It was attended by several activists, including Sonam Wangchuk. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP)?

The Khargosh Janta Party (KJP) is a political movement launched by YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav. It focuses on free speech, middle-class empowerment, and national pride.

Who founded the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP)?

The Khargosh Janta Party (KJP) was founded by YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav. He is also identified as the party's founding Prime Minister.

What are the core principles of the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP)?

KJP's core principles include protecting free speech, supporting India's middle class, and promoting a nationalist ideology. Its slogan is 'A New Voice, A New Movement.'

How did Elvish Yadav mock the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

Elvish Yadav mocked the CJP by sharing a satirical manifesto. It promised 'free crumbs for all,' 'cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator,' and 'zero transparency' for its members.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Elvish Yadav Cockroach Janta Party
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