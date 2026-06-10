The controversy began when an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, at a comedy show implied he expected physical intimacy from a woman after paying for her Rs 370 chicken biryani. This sparked criticism online regarding consent and misogyny.
Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row
The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny.
- Audience member's biryani remark sparked consent controversy.
- Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila criticized comedian, audience member.
- Comedian deactivated Instagram, apologized for lapse in judgment.
The controversy surrounding the now-viral “Rs 370 biryani” remark has taken a fresh turn, with YouTuber Elvish Yadav joining the growing criticism against comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. The incident, which began during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, has sparked intense conversations online about consent and misogyny. While Himanshu faced backlash for his remarks, many social media users also questioned Pranit’s role in allowing and later sharing the clip online.
Elvish Yadav Reacts To The Controversy
YouTuber Elvish Yadav strongly criticised both Himanshu Jangra and Pranit More over the viral incident. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elvish shared a sharp reaction to the controversy. He wrote, “Rs 370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe”
₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026
Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.
Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.
Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹
(The Rs 370 biryani exposed two things: one man believed consent had a price tag, and another comedian believed every uncomfortable silence could be saved with a laughter track.)
What Sparked The Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?
The issue started during Pranit More’s comedy show in Gurugram when he invited audience member Himanshu Jangra to share a personal anecdote. During the interaction, Himanshu spoke about expecting physical intimacy from a woman after paying for her meal during a date, which included a Rs 370 chicken biryani. Suggesting that he wanted something in return for the money spent, Himanshu said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”
His comments quickly went viral and triggered criticism online, with many people raising concerns about consent and misogynistic attitudes. At the same time, Pranit was criticised for not stopping the remarks during the show, laughing along, and later sharing the clip on social media.
ALSO READ | Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark
Kusha Kapila Also Calls Out Pranit
Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila also criticised Pranit More on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat. Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se. Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting them on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”
She further added, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi.”
ALSO READ | Elvish Yadav Launches Khargosh Janta Party To Support ‘Free Speech, Empower Middle Class’
Pranit More Deactivates Instagram
Amid the backlash, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account. He also issued an apology statement and wrote, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”
He added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the
Who are the key individuals involved in this controversy?
The main people involved are Himanshu Jangra, who made the remark, comedian Pranit More, who hosted the show and shared the clip, and YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Kusha Kapila, who criticized the incident.
How did comedian Pranit More react to the criticism?
Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account and issued an apology. He admitted a lapse in judgment for not challenging the remark and clarified the audience member's comments don't reflect his views.
What was Elvish Yadav's opinion on the
Elvish Yadav criticized both Himanshu Jangra and Pranit More. He suggested one man believed consent had a price tag, and the comedian thought uncomfortable silences could be covered by laughter.