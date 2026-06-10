Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audience member's biryani remark sparked consent controversy.

Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila criticized comedian, audience member.

Comedian deactivated Instagram, apologized for lapse in judgment.

The controversy surrounding the now-viral “Rs 370 biryani” remark has taken a fresh turn, with YouTuber Elvish Yadav joining the growing criticism against comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. The incident, which began during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, has sparked intense conversations online about consent and misogyny. While Himanshu faced backlash for his remarks, many social media users also questioned Pranit’s role in allowing and later sharing the clip online.

Elvish Yadav Reacts To The Controversy

YouTuber Elvish Yadav strongly criticised both Himanshu Jangra and Pranit More over the viral incident. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elvish shared a sharp reaction to the controversy. He wrote, “Rs 370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe”

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:

Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.



Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.



Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

(The Rs 370 biryani exposed two things: one man believed consent had a price tag, and another comedian believed every uncomfortable silence could be saved with a laughter track.)

What Sparked The Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?

The issue started during Pranit More’s comedy show in Gurugram when he invited audience member Himanshu Jangra to share a personal anecdote. During the interaction, Himanshu spoke about expecting physical intimacy from a woman after paying for her meal during a date, which included a Rs 370 chicken biryani. Suggesting that he wanted something in return for the money spent, Himanshu said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

His comments quickly went viral and triggered criticism online, with many people raising concerns about consent and misogynistic attitudes. At the same time, Pranit was criticised for not stopping the remarks during the show, laughing along, and later sharing the clip on social media.

ALSO READ | Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark

Kusha Kapila Also Calls Out Pranit

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila also criticised Pranit More on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat. Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se. Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting them on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

She further added, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi.”

ALSO READ | Elvish Yadav Launches Khargosh Janta Party To Support ‘Free Speech, Empower Middle Class’

Pranit More Deactivates Instagram

Amid the backlash, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account. He also issued an apology statement and wrote, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”

He added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”