Documentary On Subhash Ghai's Cinematic Legacy Announced, Raghav Khanna To Direct

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Epic Studios and Mukta Arts have joined hands to produce a feature-length documentary on veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, with Raghav Khanna set to helm the project. The documentary will trace how Ghai shaped the scale, sound and spirit of Hindi cinema over decades, drawing on exclusive interviews with cinematographers, composers and editors who worked through that era of filmmaking.

Raghav Khanna To Direct The Documentary

Khanna, who previously worked as a production executive on the documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, will be directing the project. He described the film as something bigger than a conventional biography.

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"I grew up on the cinema of Subhash Ghai, and it is an exhilarating journey to transition those vivid memories into a long-form narrative. This script is more than a biopic; it is a time machine into a generation of youth and a society in flux," Khanna said. The documentary is expected to premiere at a prestigious film festival before releasing on a global streaming platform.

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What The Documentary Will Cover

Beyond Ghai's personal story, the film will look at the technical evolution of Indian cinema during his years as a director. It will explore how he raised the bar for production scale, technical grammar and professional ambitions within the industry.

Ghai himself shared his thoughts on the project. "Cinema, for me, has always been about emotion, music, and dreams that stay with people for generations. I am deeply touched that this journey is being revisited with such care and passion for a new audience," he said.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, called the collaboration with Mukta Arts a significant step forward. "Recognising the immense potential in tracing the legacy of a maestro like Subhash Ghai, we believe this project holds the promise of both artistic excellence and massive global appeal," he said.

Known as the Showman of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai started his career as an actor before going on to direct films like Hero, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Saudagar and Taal, many of which became known for their grand storytelling and chart-busting soundtracks.