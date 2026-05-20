A soldier has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, alleging the film violates the Official Secrets Act by depicting sensitive armed forces information.
Soldier Moves Delhi HC Against Dhurandhar, Alleges Ranveer Singh Film Violates Official Secrets Act
The Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Censor Board to examine the matter seriously.
- Soldier sues film
- Court: Film is fictional, but concerns must be addressed.
- Ministry, Censor Board to seriously examine military information concerns.
- Ranveer Singh stars in
Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has landed in legal trouble after a serving soldier moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the movie violates the Official Secrets Act by depicting sensitive information related to armed forces operations. Although the Delhi High Court observed that the Aditya Dhar directorial is “fictional” and created for “entertainment purposes”, it also noted that the soldier’s concerns “cannot be ignored”. The court has now directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Censor Board to examine the matter seriously.
Plea Filed In Delhi HC Against Dhurandhar
Soldier Deepak Kumar approached the court, alleging that the film depicts certain elements that violate the Official Secrets Act. He argued that the movie showcases sensitive information related to armed forces operations, which could impact the country’s security and integrity.
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The Delhi High Court observed that although the film may be fictional and created for entertainment purposes, the petitioner’s concerns cannot be completely ignored.
The court further noted that films can influence society and that this aspect must be considered seriously.
During the hearing, the court said that the issues raised in the petition appeared to have some merit and that the concerned ministry and the censor board should make a decision on the matter. The Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Censor Board to examine the matter seriously.
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About Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action thriller that redefined the scale of political spy dramas. Shot as an ambitious back-to-back cinematic saga, the story centres on undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the deep-cover identity of Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate dangerous transnational criminal syndicates.
The first film hit theatres in December 2025, followed by its explosive sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in March 2026.
Backed by a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the franchise emerged as one of India’s biggest box office successes, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan’s Dangal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar faced legal trouble?
What was the Delhi High Court's initial observation on Dhurandhar?
The court acknowledged the film is fictional and for entertainment, but stated the soldier's concerns should not be ignored.
What action has the Delhi High Court directed regarding Dhurandhar?
The court has ordered the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Censor Board to seriously examine the matter.
Who is the director of the film Dhurandhar?
Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.