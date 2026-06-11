Divyanka Tripathi’s Twin Sons Receive Special Blessings; Vivek Dahiya Joins Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television stars Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin sons.

Transgender community members visited their home to bless babies.

Guests sang, danced, offering heartfelt blessings to the newborns.

The couple embraced parenthood nearly ten years post-marriage.

Television star Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are celebrating a joyful new chapter in their lives after becoming parents nearly a decade after their wedding. The couple welcomed twin sons on 26 May, and their home has since been filled with happiness and celebration.

Amid the festivities, some special guests arrived to bless the newborns. Vivek Dahiya recently shared glimpses of the heartwarming visit in his latest vlog, giving fans a closer look at the memorable occasion.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Join Celebrations

Members of the transgender community, Khushi and Sujata, visited the couple’s home to offer their blessings to the twin boys. They received a warm welcome at the doorstep and were greeted with great enthusiasm by the family.

The guests first congratulated Divyanka and showered her and the babies with blessings before meeting other members of the family. Throughout the gathering, Divyanka’s happiness was evident as she enjoyed the special moments with her loved ones.

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Twin Sons Receive Heartfelt Blessings

In his vlog, Vivek revealed that the guests had also visited their home eight days earlier. However, as Divyanka had just been discharged from hospital and the family was occupied at the time, he had requested via message that they return after eight days.

During their visit, Khushi and Sujata sang several songs and danced enthusiastically, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Divyanka and Vivek were also seen joining in the celebrations, dancing alongside them as the home echoed with joy and excitement.

Towards the end of the visit, the guests lovingly held the babies in their arms and offered them heartfelt blessings, making the occasion even more special for the family.

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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal in a traditional wedding ceremony. Nearly ten years after their marriage, the couple have now embraced parenthood.