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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDivyanka Tripathi’s Twin Sons Receive Special Blessings; Vivek Dahiya Joins Celebration

Divyanka Tripathi’s Twin Sons Receive Special Blessings; Vivek Dahiya Joins Celebration

Ten years after their wedding, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin sons. Special guests Khushi and Sujata visited their home, blessing the babies amid joyful celebrations and dancing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Television stars Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin sons.
  • Transgender community members visited their home to bless babies.
  • Guests sang, danced, offering heartfelt blessings to the newborns.
  • The couple embraced parenthood nearly ten years post-marriage.

Television star Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are celebrating a joyful new chapter in their lives after becoming parents nearly a decade after their wedding. The couple welcomed twin sons on 26 May, and their home has since been filled with happiness and celebration.

Amid the festivities, some special guests arrived to bless the newborns. Vivek Dahiya recently shared glimpses of the heartwarming visit in his latest vlog, giving fans a closer look at the memorable occasion.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Join Celebrations

Members of the transgender community, Khushi and Sujata, visited the couple’s home to offer their blessings to the twin boys. They received a warm welcome at the doorstep and were greeted with great enthusiasm by the family.

The guests first congratulated Divyanka and showered her and the babies with blessings before meeting other members of the family. Throughout the gathering, Divyanka’s happiness was evident as she enjoyed the special moments with her loved ones.

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Twin Sons Receive Heartfelt Blessings

In his vlog, Vivek revealed that the guests had also visited their home eight days earlier. However, as Divyanka had just been discharged from hospital and the family was occupied at the time, he had requested via message that they return after eight days.

During their visit, Khushi and Sujata sang several songs and danced enthusiastically, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Divyanka and Vivek were also seen joining in the celebrations, dancing alongside them as the home echoed with joy and excitement. 

Towards the end of the visit, the guests lovingly held the babies in their arms and offered them heartfelt blessings, making the occasion even more special for the family.

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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal in a traditional wedding ceremony. Nearly ten years after their marriage, the couple have now embraced parenthood.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya become parents?

The couple welcomed twin sons on May 26, nearly a decade after their wedding. Their home has since been filled with joy and celebration.

Who visited Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's newborns?

Members of the transgender community, Khushi and Sujata, visited their home. They offered blessings to the twin boys and the family.

What did the special guests do during their visit?

Khushi and Sujata sang several songs, danced enthusiastically, and lovingly held the babies. They offered heartfelt blessings, creating a lively atmosphere.

When did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get married?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They embraced parenthood nearly ten years later.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Twin Sons
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