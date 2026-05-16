'Didn't Feel Safe': Female Dancers Quit Diljit Dosanjh Show, Raise Pay And Treatment Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dancers cited pay, conditions, and respect issues for quitting show.

Concerns raised over limited costume sizes and body-shaming biases.

Dancers experienced long hours, low pay, and unclear communication.

Performers sought safe spaces and respect, not feeling valued.

Already caught in a string of controversies, Diljit Dosanjh now finds himself at the centre of yet another storm. This time, a group of female dancers has come forward, explaining why they chose to step away from one of his shows. In a video that has quickly gone viral, the performers shared their experiences, raising concerns over pay, working conditions and what they described as a lack of respect.

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'It’s About the Greater Good'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuban Performing Arts (@madhubanperformingarts)

The video, shared by members of Madhuban Performing Arts, begins with a direct message to fellow dancers. One of the women explains their decision, stating, “Dear dance community, we just quit the Diljit show, and here's why: It's truly not about one show or one artist; it's about the greater good of the dance community.”

She goes on to stress that accepting substandard conditions only harms the industry in the long run, urging others to rethink what is considered acceptable.

Concerns Over Costumes And Body Standards

As the discussion unfolds, another dancer highlights issues during the costume selection phase. She claims that limited sizing affected opportunities for several performers.

“There were barely any sizes past medium, and that caused some of our dancers not to be chosen,” she says.

Questioning industry biases, she adds, “There is a huge assumption out there that bigger people can't dance, let alone move. Why should the costume choose the dancer? Why can't it be the other way around?”

Auditions, Appearance And Social Media Pressure

The concerns didn’t stop there. One performer reveals she was asked to share her Instagram profile after submitting audition clips.

“For me, if you are asking for my account, you are asking to look at what I look like, my size, my hair, and my face. I think that should be based on our dance skills and our technicalities and what we do.”

Long Hours, Low Pay And Confusion

Another key issue raised in the video revolves around workload and compensation. One dancer claims that selected performers were expected to commit to demanding schedules.

“The ones that did get selected were asked to put in two 12-hour days for rehearsals and the show and also incur some personal expenses for costuming needs, all for being paid $120.”

Several dancers felt the compensation did not match the effort and expenses involved.

Adding to this, unclear communication reportedly created further stress.

“There was so much lack of information regarding rehearsal times, regarding the dances we were supposed to do, which ended up creating so much anxiety as a dancer that I didn't feel safe going up on a stage like that.”

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'We Didn’t Feel Respected'

The issue, for many in the group, went beyond money. It was about dignity and safety. One dancer says, “As an artist, I prefer a safe space, always. And we, we did a lot of big shows here, and we received a lot of respect. So, respect and safe space. We didn't feel that here.”

The group concludes by acknowledging how difficult the decision was, while calling for unity within the dance community.

They say, “This was a really hard decision for us to make, and it made us realise that we are conditioned to accept the wrong things and the wrong standards and set them for each other. We can be each other's biggest support if we stand by each other.”

As the debate continues to gather momentum online, neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued an official response to the allegations so far.