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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Trends No.1 In Pakistan, Viral Clip Alleges Netflix Crash

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Trends No.1 In Pakistan, Viral Clip Alleges Netflix Crash

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 trends at #1 in Pakistan after Netflix release. A viral video claims the platform crashed due to massive demand.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge film gains immense popularity in Pakistan.
  • Netflix debut in Pakistan caused significant online buzz.
  • Viral claims suggest Netflix servers struggled with demand.
  • Film reportedly became number one trending on Netflix Pakistan.

The global momentum around Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. After a record-breaking theatrical run, the action-packed film starring Ranveer Singh has now made waves on OTT, that too across the border. Within minutes of its Netflix debut in Pakistan, the film sparked intense online chatter with a viral video even claiming the platform briefly crashed due to the demand.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream ‘Raw & Andekha’ Version Of Ranveer Singh’s Film In India

Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Frenzy In Pakistan

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by maviya umer farooqui (@kaam_wali_baat)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film dropped on Netflix on May 14 and appears to have struck a chord with audiences in Pakistan. Social media buzz escalated quickly, with viewers reportedly flocking to watch the film the moment it became available.

A content creator, Maviya Umer Farooqui, shared a video claiming that the excitement reached such levels that Netflix servers struggled to cope with the sudden surge in traffic.

In the now widely circulated clip, Farooqui says, “Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar.”

He further adds, “Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai."

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 ‘Raw And Uncut’ OTT Version Streams Overseas, Check Full List Of Graphic Scenes Cut From Theatres

Film Trends #1 Amid Growing Curiosity

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by maviya umer farooqui (@kaam_wali_baat)

In a follow-up post, the creator claimed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge had climbed to the number one trending position on Netflix in Pakistan. While these claims remain unverified, they show the level of curiosity surrounding the film.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' premiere on OTT?

The film had its Netflix debut in Pakistan on May 14th. It has also sparked significant online chatter across the border.

What was the reaction to 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' on Netflix in Pakistan?

The film generated intense online buzz and trended at the number one position on Netflix in Pakistan. There were claims of the platform briefly crashing due to high demand.

Who directed 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'?

The action-packed film starring Ranveer Singh was directed by Aditya Dhar.

Is there a different version of 'Dhurandhar 2' available for streaming?

Yes, there is a 'Raw & Andekha' or 'Raw and Uncut' version of the film available for streaming, particularly overseas.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Netflix Pakistan
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