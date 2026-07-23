Did Shah Rukh Khan Support Jantar Mantar Protest? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral screenshot claimed Shah Rukh Khan supported Jantar Mantar protest.

His official social media accounts confirmed no such statement.

A fan account caused confusion regarding his alleged stance.

Shah Rukh Khan has not publicly commented on student protests.

After several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, voiced their support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, many fans were waiting to see if Shah Rukh Khan would also react. Amid the anticipation, a screenshot purportedly showing a post by the superstar began circulating on social media. The screenshot left many convinced that he had finally broken his silence.

Did SRK Support Jantar Mantar Protest?

Before addressing whether Shah Rukh Khan actually posted about the protest, here’s what the viral screenshot claims.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

The screenshot, falsely attributed to the actor, reads, “To all the dear students, Tum logon ne dikhaya hai ke asli taakat kahan hai... books mein, pen mein, aur awaaz mein. Tumhara protest sirf ek exam ke against nahi, balki ek behtar, transparent, aur fair system ke liye hai... Main tum sabke saath hoon, emotionally and morally...!!”

Shah Rukh Khan finally came in support of students wholeheartedly and unapologetically👑 pic.twitter.com/k8Vjiw8pCT — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) July 23, 2026

However, a check of Shah Rukh Khan’s official social media accounts found no such post. The post does not appear on either his Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) profile, confirming that the viral screenshot is fake.

A fan account using Shah Rukh Khan’s name has been sharing content related to the protest, which appears to have added to the confusion. As of now, the actor, who will next be seen in King, has not made any public statement on the ongoing protest in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

How Did Social Media Users React?

“Which account is this?” asked one social media user.

Another said, “For a second I really thought SRK had tweeted it.”

“Fake,” read several comments under the viral screenshot.

The protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar intensified after thousands of students and CJP supporters joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20 to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities in the education system in the country.