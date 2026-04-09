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Actor Manav Gohil shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and recently opened up about the franchise’s massive success and how fatherhood has changed Ranveer. According to Manav, Ranveer has become more careful and thoughtful in his decisions, and this change is visible in the way he carries himself.

‘Ranveer Singh Changed After Dhurandhar’s Success’

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Manav talked about Ranveer’s transformation after the success of Dhurandhar. He said, “I think Ranveer is going through a very important phase in his life, a phase of change.”

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The actor then said that Singh now feels like a different person. “He has become a father and is now the face of one of the most iconic films. He was already a superstar and a brilliant actor. Everything he has today, he deserves. I’m sure there’s a bigger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence, everything has changed. His behaviour has changed. He now looks more structured and well-prepared. He feels like a different person.”

More Responsible In Handling Stardom

During the interview, the host brought up his Kantara controversy. Manav replied, “Ranveer is a superstar not just in India but globally. I believe he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very sensible woman.”

Manav played the role of Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He made his television debut in 2001 with Chudiyan and has since worked in shows and films like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kusum, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, CID, Kirtan Tibrewal, Shaadi Mubarak, Kamna, Matsyavedh, and Karate Girls.

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About Dhurandhar Franchise

The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and became a blockbuster, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, opened with ₹145 crore and has earned over ₹1,040 crore in India and ₹1,650 crore worldwide so far.