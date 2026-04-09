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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ranveer Singh Feels Like A Different Person’: Co-Star Reveals ‘Dhurandhar’ Success Changed The Actor

‘Ranveer Singh Feels Like A Different Person’: Co-Star Reveals ‘Dhurandhar’ Success Changed The Actor

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has changed significantly. Co-star Manav Gohil reveals how fatherhood and fame have made him more thoughtful and careful in his choices.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Actor Manav Gohil shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and recently opened up about the franchise’s massive success and how fatherhood has changed Ranveer. According to Manav, Ranveer has become more careful and thoughtful in his decisions, and this change is visible in the way he carries himself.

‘Ranveer Singh Changed After Dhurandhar’s Success’

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Manav talked about Ranveer’s transformation after the success of Dhurandhar. He said, “I think Ranveer is going through a very important phase in his life, a phase of change.”

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The actor then said that Singh now feels like a different person. “He has become a father and is now the face of one of the most iconic films. He was already a superstar and a brilliant actor. Everything he has today, he deserves. I’m sure there’s a bigger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence, everything has changed. His behaviour has changed. He now looks more structured and well-prepared. He feels like a different person.”

More Responsible In Handling Stardom

During the interview, the host brought up his Kantara controversy. Manav replied, “Ranveer is a superstar not just in India but globally. I believe he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very sensible woman.” 

Manav played the role of Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He made his television debut in 2001 with Chudiyan and has since worked in shows and films like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kusum, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, CID, Kirtan Tibrewal, Shaadi Mubarak, Kamna, Matsyavedh, and Karate Girls.

ALSO READ|  Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari'

About Dhurandhar Franchise

The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and became a blockbuster, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, opened with ₹145 crore and has earned over ₹1,040 crore in India and ₹1,650 crore worldwide so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has contributed to Ranveer Singh handling his stardom more responsibly?

Manav Gohil believes Ranveer has become more responsible in handling his stardom, with guidance from people and the sensible influence of Deepika Padukone.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manav Gohil Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar The Revenge Ranveer Singh Father
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