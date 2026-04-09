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HomeNewsWorldUS Military To Remain 'In Place' Until Iran Agrees With Deal, Trump Says

US Military To Remain 'In Place' Until Iran Agrees With Deal, Trump Says

US keeps forces in and around Iran amid talks; Trump warns of “unprecedented” action if deal fails. Iran agrees to Strait passage, ceasefire, no nukes, sanctions relief, and asset release.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that all American ships, aircraft, weapons and military personnel would remain “in place, in and around Iran” until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned that if the deal fails, which he described as “highly unlikely,” the response would be unprecedented. “If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he wrote.

Trump reiterated that Iran must have “no nuclear weapons” and that the Strait of Hormuz “will be open and safe”.

He added that US-Iran negotiations are scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday.

Concluding his post, Trump said the US military is “loading up and resting”, adding that it is “looking forward” to its next move, declaring: “America is back.”

The statement came a day after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which halted six weeks of fighting and sparked a brief relief rally in global markets amid growing optimism that energy flows may resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

if Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, citing that US military objectives have been met. The US will also negotiate on tariffs and sanctions relief, with strict penalties for countries supplying weapons to Iran. Defense officials said troops will remain ready to act if needed.

Iran has agreed to allow vessel passage through the Strait and issued a 10-point plan, including a halt to regional conflicts, commitment to not pursue nuclear weapons, sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, and compensation for reconstruction. Negotiations will consolidate Iran’s gains politically.

Iran said safe passage through the strait would be possible but subject to coordination with its armed forces.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of US military presence in and around Iran?

All American ships, aircraft, weapons, and military personnel will remain in place until a comprehensive agreement is reached with Iran.

What are the key US demands regarding Iran?

The US insists that Iran must have no nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and safe.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Breaking News US President ABP Live US Iran War US-Iran Ceasefire US Military In Place
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