All American ships, aircraft, weapons, and military personnel will remain in place until a comprehensive agreement is reached with Iran.
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US Military To Remain 'In Place' Until Iran Agrees With Deal, Trump Says
US keeps forces in and around Iran amid talks; Trump warns of “unprecedented” action if deal fails. Iran agrees to Strait passage, ceasefire, no nukes, sanctions relief, and asset release.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of US military presence in and around Iran?
What are the key US demands regarding Iran?
The US insists that Iran must have no nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and safe.
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