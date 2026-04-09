US Military To Remain 'In Place' Until Iran Agrees With Deal, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that all American ships, aircraft, weapons and military personnel would remain “in place, in and around Iran” until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned that if the deal fails, which he described as “highly unlikely,” the response would be unprecedented. “If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he wrote.

Trump reiterated that Iran must have “no nuclear weapons” and that the Strait of Hormuz “will be open and safe”.

He added that US-Iran negotiations are scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday.

Concluding his post, Trump said the US military is “loading up and resting”, adding that it is “looking forward” to its next move, declaring: “America is back.”

The statement came a day after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which halted six weeks of fighting and sparked a brief relief rally in global markets amid growing optimism that energy flows may resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

if Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, citing that US military objectives have been met. The US will also negotiate on tariffs and sanctions relief, with strict penalties for countries supplying weapons to Iran. Defense officials said troops will remain ready to act if needed. Iran has agreed to allow vessel passage through the Strait and issued a 10-point plan, including a halt to regional conflicts, commitment to not pursue nuclear weapons, sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, and compensation for reconstruction. Negotiations will consolidate Iran’s gains politically.

Iran said safe passage through the strait would be possible but subject to coordination with its armed forces.