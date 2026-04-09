Anant Ambani's birthday is on April 10th. He will be turning 31.
From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranveer Singh: Bollywood Celebs Land In Style For Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash
Bollywood celebrities arrive in Jamnagar for a grand celebration filled with glamour, star power, and special moments from Anant Ambani’s birthday festivities.
The birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, have begun ahead of his special day on April 10. Anant is set to turn 31, and the festivities are already underway in Jamnagar, with several Bollywood celebrities arriving to be part of the grand celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Spotted At Jamnagar Airport
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Jamnagar airport in a stylish salt-and-pepper look. He kept it casual in a plain white T-shirt paired with relaxed bottoms and completed his look with a black bandana.
#ShahRukhKhan lands in Jamnagar with his family for Anant Ambani's birthday. 😍#FilmfareLens pic.twitter.com/sguaSZURt6— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 8, 2026
He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan, and even his pet dog.
Salman Khan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, in a casual black T-shirt and blue jeans. The star was joined by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as they headed to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations.
View this post on Instagram
Ranveer Singh And Other Celebs Join The Celebration
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, several other stars were also spotted arriving. Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh was seen in a white shirt paired with black trousers and stylish sunglasses, giving off a cool and effortless vibe.
View this post on Instagram
Ananya Panday was also spotted at the airport, keeping it effortlessly chic in blue jeans paired with a white tank top, styled with sunglasses and classic black ballet flats.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities like Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh were also seen attending the celebrations.
About The Grand Birthday Celebration Of Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations is a blend of grandeur and heartfelt gestures. While Jamnagar is set to host a lavish, star-studded gathering attended by some of the biggest names from the entertainment world, the occasion also reflects the family’s spirit of gratitude. In a thoughtful move, the Ambani family has arranged a special lunch for employees associated with Reliance Industries and Jio, making the celebration inclusive beyond just the high-profile guest list.
Ahead of the festivities, Anant, along with his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, sought blessings at the revered Siddhivinayak Temple, beginning the celebrations on a spiritual note before heading to Jamnagar.
A Look Back At Anant Ambani’s Grand Wedding
Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant was one of the most talked-about events. The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, after months of lavish pre-wedding celebrations.
The festivities began in March in Jamnagar and lasted for three days, featuring performances by international artists like Rihanna. The celebrations saw the presence of top celebrities, including iconic performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Anant Ambani's birthday?
Where are Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations taking place?
The birthday celebrations are taking place in Jamnagar. This includes a grand, star-studded gathering.
Which Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations?
Several Bollywood celebrities attended, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh.
How is the Ambani family making the birthday celebration inclusive?
The Ambani family has arranged a special lunch for employees associated with Reliance Industries and Jio. This extends the celebration beyond high-profile guests.