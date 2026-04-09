Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing the iconic superhero Shaktimaan, has lashed out at comedian Samay Raina after the latter mentioned him in his comeback special “Still Alive”. In his show, the comedian said that everyone tried to milk the controversy around his India’s Got Latent. The show marks Raina’s return nearly a year after the controversy.

Shakitman’s Harsh Post For Samay Raina

In a strongly worded post on X, formerly Twitter, Khanna used a Hindi proverb to criticise the comedian. “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai, use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. bahar nikalo, phir tedhi ki tedhi!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before adding, “Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maro. Seedha karo. Woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai.[A dog's tail stays crooked. No matter if you keep it in a million sheaths. Take it out. It'll still be crooked as ever!!] ”

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Samay Is Shameless: Mukesh Khanna

Khanna went on to accuse Raina of being shameless despite facing criticism earlier. “Kyunki woh seedha saadha praani nahi hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua. Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khane. [Time's vein has a tail too. No matter how much you beat it. Straighten it. It'll turn crooked again. Because it's not a simple, straightforward creature. It's a roasted creature. Burned in the fire of filth. Cooked through. The whole country has scolded it. Beaten it. Yet it came back shamelessly. And took more beatings.]”

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Khanna did not stop there and went on to say that Raina should face public humiliation for allegedly insulting Shaktimaan.

“Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska muh kaala kar, gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron aur galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyunki usne unke super hero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai. [Now only one thing remains. Blacken its face, seat it on a donkey, and parade it through the cities of the country, pelted with curses. Where children hurl eggs, tomatoes at it. Because it has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan!!]!”

कुत्ते की दुम टेढ़ी रहती है।

उसे लाख शीशियों में रखो।

बाहर निकालो।

फिर टेढ़ी की टेढ़ी !!

समय रैना की भी एक दुम है।

कितना भी मारो। सीधा करो। वो वापस टेढ़ी हो जाती है।

क्योंकि वो सीधा सादा प्राणी नहीं है।

वो रोस्टेड प्राणी है।

गंदगी की आग में जलाया हुआ।पकाया हुआ।

पूरे देश… pic.twitter.com/SMo4AnA2Is — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) April 8, 2026

What Did Samay Raina Say About Shaktimaan?

Khanna’s reaction came a day after Samay Raina addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy during his viral ‘Still Alive’ show. At the beginning of the performance, Raina said that several “irrelevant people” had tried to gain attention during the controversy. He also mentioned Mukesh Khanna, who had earlier criticised him and Ranveer Allahbadia.

“Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge? [Shaktiman also milked the controversy. How can one fight Shaktiman?]” he joked.

Raina also referenced past reports that during the peak popularity of Shaktimaan, some children allegedly tried to imitate the superhero by jumping off buildings.

“Tumne bacche maare hain, aur tum moral high ground lekar baithe ho? [You’ve killed children, and yet you’re sitting there claiming the moral high ground?]” he said during the set.