Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH

A birthday celebration for Allu Arjun took an unexpected turn on April 8 when thousands of fans gathered outside his Hyderabad home to mark his 44th birthday. While the love and enthusiasm were huge, the crowd soon became difficult to manage. According to reports, police had to resort to lathi charge to control the unruly masses outside Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence, where fans had assembled early to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Fans Flood The Streets For Birthday Wishes

On the evening of April 8, hundreds of fans began gathering outside Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to celebrate the Telugu superstar’s 44th birthday. Videos shared online and eyewitness accounts showed an overwhelming number of admirers holding up placards, gifts, mobile phones, and chanting his name as they waited for a chance to see him. Some fans even arrived the night before just to secure a spot outside his home.

The crowd’s size and excitement made it hard for both Arjun’s security team and local police to keep the situation under control. As the number of fans swelled, people pushed toward the barricades in hopes of getting closer to the actor. At times, the crowd became unruly, with people running and cheering loudly in the narrow streets.

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Police Use Lathi Charge To Regain Control

According to reports, law enforcement officers eventually resorted to a lathi charge, a tactic involving batons, to disperse the more chaotic sections of the crowd and prevent injuries or damage. Videos circulating on social media captured moments when police and security personnel tried to push back fans who had overwhelmed the area around the star’s home.

Despite the commotion, Allu Arjun eventually stepped outside to acknowledge and thank his supporters. In the early hours of his birthday, he smiled and waved at the well‑wishers who remained outside, many of whom held up phones with flashlights to show their love. Some even dressed in costumes inspired by his hit films to pay tribute.

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Family And Fan Reactions

Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, shared an emotional video of the scene on social media. He captioned it: “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline. May you always be celebrated like this.” The heartfelt message struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and expressions of admiration.

The scale of the turnout, coupled with the intense enthusiasm of the crowd, highlighted just how deeply Arjun is loved by his fans though it also underscored the challenges of crowd management during large public celebrations.

Superstardom Milestone

Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday was already marked by other major moments, including the release of the highly anticipated first look poster for his upcoming film Raaka. Directors and fans alike celebrated his achievements, while the birthday chaos outside his home reflected the star’s immense popularity across generations.