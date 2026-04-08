Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAllu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH

Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH

Thousands of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home on his 44th birthday, forcing police to resort to lathi charge for crowd control. The actor later stepped out to greet fans.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A birthday celebration for Allu Arjun took an unexpected turn on April 8 when thousands of fans gathered outside his Hyderabad home to mark his 44th birthday. While the love and enthusiasm were huge, the crowd soon became difficult to manage. According to reports, police had to resort to lathi charge to control the unruly masses outside Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence, where fans had assembled early to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Fans Flood The Streets For Birthday Wishes

On the evening of April 8, hundreds of fans began gathering outside Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to celebrate the Telugu superstar’s 44th birthday. Videos shared online and eyewitness accounts showed an overwhelming number of admirers holding up placards, gifts, mobile phones, and chanting his name as they waited for a chance to see him. Some fans even arrived the night before just to secure a spot outside his home.

The crowd’s size and excitement made it hard for both Arjun’s security team and local police to keep the situation under control. As the number of fans swelled, people pushed toward the barricades in hopes of getting closer to the actor. At times, the crowd became unruly, with people running and cheering loudly in the narrow streets.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Police Use Lathi Charge To Regain Control

According to reports, law enforcement officers eventually resorted to a lathi charge, a tactic involving batons, to disperse the more chaotic sections of the crowd and prevent injuries or damage. Videos circulating on social media captured moments when police and security personnel tried to push back fans who had overwhelmed the area around the star’s home.

Despite the commotion, Allu Arjun eventually stepped outside to acknowledge and thank his supporters. In the early hours of his birthday, he smiled and waved at the well‑wishers who remained outside, many of whom held up phones with flashlights to show their love. Some even dressed in costumes inspired by his hit films to pay tribute.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Family And Fan Reactions

Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, shared an emotional video of the scene on social media. He captioned it: “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline. May you always be celebrated like this.” The heartfelt message struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and expressions of admiration.

The scale of the turnout, coupled with the intense enthusiasm of the crowd, highlighted just how deeply Arjun is loved by his fans  though it also underscored the challenges of crowd management during large public celebrations.

Superstardom Milestone

Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday was already marked by other major moments, including the release of the highly anticipated first look poster for his upcoming film Raaka. Directors and fans alike celebrated his achievements, while the birthday chaos outside his home reflected the star’s immense popularity across generations.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did police have to use a lathi charge during Allu Arjun's birthday celebration?

Police resorted to a lathi charge to control unruly crowds and prevent injuries outside Allu Arjun's residence. The large number of enthusiastic fans made the situation difficult to manage.

How did Allu Arjun acknowledge his fans on his birthday?

Despite the commotion, Allu Arjun stepped outside to wave and smile at his well-wishers. Many fans had gathered with placards and phone flashlights to show their love.

When did the fan gathering for Allu Arjun's birthday take place?

Thousands of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home on April 8th to celebrate his 44th birthday. Some even arrived the night before.

What other significant event coincided with Allu Arjun's birthday?

The first look poster for Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka' was released on his 44th birthday. This added to the celebratory mood.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allu Arjun Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Allu Arjun 44th Birthday
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH
Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH
Celebrities
India’s Got Latent Season 2: When And Where To Watch Samay Raina's Show?
India’s Got Latent Season 2: When And Where To Watch Samay Raina's Show?
Celebrities
Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special
Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special
Celebrities
TMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral
TMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget