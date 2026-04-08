Police resorted to a lathi charge to control unruly crowds and prevent injuries outside Allu Arjun's residence. The large number of enthusiastic fans made the situation difficult to manage.
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Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday Celebration Turns Chaotic As Police Struggle To Control Fans | WATCH
Thousands of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home on his 44th birthday, forcing police to resort to lathi charge for crowd control. The actor later stepped out to greet fans.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did police have to use a lathi charge during Allu Arjun's birthday celebration?
How did Allu Arjun acknowledge his fans on his birthday?
Despite the commotion, Allu Arjun stepped outside to wave and smile at his well-wishers. Many fans had gathered with placards and phone flashlights to show their love.
When did the fan gathering for Allu Arjun's birthday take place?
Thousands of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home on April 8th to celebrate his 44th birthday. Some even arrived the night before.
What other significant event coincided with Allu Arjun's birthday?
The first look poster for Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka' was released on his 44th birthday. This added to the celebratory mood.
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