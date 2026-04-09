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HomeCitiesTomato Sauce Made With Acid, Harmful Colours Found In UP Factory Raid

Tomato Sauce Made With Acid, Harmful Colours Found In UP Factory Raid

The tomato sauce appeared highly unsafe even on inspection and posed serious health risks. Large quantities of the adulterated product were seized.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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A shocking case of food adulteration has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, where authorities uncovered an illegal unit producing toxic tomato sauce using harmful chemicals instead of real ingredients.

The Food Safety Department conducted a raid in the Pannapuri area following multiple complaints about suspicious activities. What officials discovered inside left them alarmed. Instead of tomatoes, the sauce was allegedly being made using acids, rotten materials, and banned synthetic colours, making it unfit for human consumption.

Tomato Sauce Appeared Highly Unsafe

According to officials, the sauce appeared highly unsafe even on inspection and posed serious health risks. Large quantities of the adulterated product were seized from the site and have been sealed.

What is more concerning is that this toxic sauce was reportedly being supplied to several small eateries and street vendors across the region. Authorities said that for minor profits, public health was being put at significant risk.

The entire stock has now been confiscated and is being destroyed as per safety regulations. Officials have also initiated strict legal action against those involved in the operation. Efforts are underway to identify others linked to the distribution network who may have been selling the contaminated sauce in local markets.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while consuming open or roadside food items, especially sauces and chutneys.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was discovered in the illegal unit in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh?

Authorities uncovered an illegal unit producing toxic tomato sauce. Instead of tomatoes, it was made using acids, rotten materials, and banned synthetic colours.

Why was the tomato sauce considered unsafe for consumption?

The sauce was made with harmful chemicals and rotten materials, making it unfit for human consumption and posing serious health risks.

Who was receiving the adulterated tomato sauce?

The toxic sauce was reportedly being supplied to several small eateries and street vendors across the region.

What action is being taken against those involved?

The entire stock has been confiscated and destroyed. Strict legal action has been initiated against those involved, and efforts are underway to identify distributors.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Hapur UP News Tomato Ketchup Acid
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