Tomato Sauce Made With Acid, Harmful Colours Found In UP Factory Raid

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A shocking case of food adulteration has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, where authorities uncovered an illegal unit producing toxic tomato sauce using harmful chemicals instead of real ingredients.

The Food Safety Department conducted a raid in the Pannapuri area following multiple complaints about suspicious activities. What officials discovered inside left them alarmed. Instead of tomatoes, the sauce was allegedly being made using acids, rotten materials, and banned synthetic colours, making it unfit for human consumption.

Tomato Sauce Appeared Highly Unsafe

According to officials, the sauce appeared highly unsafe even on inspection and posed serious health risks. Large quantities of the adulterated product were seized from the site and have been sealed.

What is more concerning is that this toxic sauce was reportedly being supplied to several small eateries and street vendors across the region. Authorities said that for minor profits, public health was being put at significant risk.

The entire stock has now been confiscated and is being destroyed as per safety regulations. Officials have also initiated strict legal action against those involved in the operation. Efforts are underway to identify others linked to the distribution network who may have been selling the contaminated sauce in local markets.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while consuming open or roadside food items, especially sauces and chutneys.