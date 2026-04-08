Samay Raina addressed the backlash he received for his YouTube talent show 'India's Got Latent', which stemmed from a controversial episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia.
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Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'
Comedian Samay Raina opens up about the massive backlash his YouTube show India’s Got Latent faced. In his comedy special Still Alive, he addresses online criticism, police complaints.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy did Samay Raina address in his comedy special 'Still Alive'?
What caused the outrage on 'India's Got Latent'?
An episode featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia included a question about parents and sex that many found offensive and inappropriate, leading to widespread criticism.
What was the consequence of the controversy for 'India's Got Latent'?
Due to intense pressure from police complaints and public criticism, Samay Raina removed all 18 episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.
Does Samay Raina plan to bring back his show?
Yes, Samay Raina has expressed his intention to bring back 'India's Got Latent', stating he had fun making it and plans to relaunch the show.
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