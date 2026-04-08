Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'

Stand‑up comedian Samay Raina has finally opened up about the massive backlash he faced over his YouTube talent show India’s Got Latent, recalling how a single controversial episode sent his life into a spiral of criticism, police complaints, and online rage. Raina used his latest comedy special Still Alive to tackle the controversy head‑on, striking back at critics and explaining the impact of what he calls one of the most intense moments of his career.

Samay Raina Breaks Silence On Viral Controversy

Stand‑up comedian Samay Raina, known for his dark and sharp humour, has addressed one of the biggest controversies of his career in his latest special Still Alive. The uproar began in 2025 when an episode of his show India’s Got Latent, featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (also known online as BeerBiceps), sparked outrage across social media and traditional media platforms.

The trouble started after Allahbadia asked a contestant a blunt and widely criticised question about parents and sex, which many found offensive and inappropriate. The episode quickly went viral, drawing massive backlash and even police complaints from multiple states. The controversy reached such a fever pitch that Samay Raina ultimately removed all 18 episodes of the show from his YouTube channel amid the pressure of FIRs and public criticism.

ALSO RAED | Deepika Padukone’s BIG ‘Golmaal 5’ Entry? Cop Universe Twist With Akshay Kumar Shocks Fans

Humour As Shield: Turning Backlash Into Comedy

In Still Alive, Raina didn’t hold back. Referring to Allahbadia, he joked about him as “the monk who sold my Ferrari” and said, "I didn't even say anything in that episode. I was sitting quietly in the corner... Hum Kashmiri cross fire mein hi marte hain... Hell broke loose..." highlighting how quickly the backlash escalated. He went on to call the reaction “insane, disproportionate” and stood by his decision to defend those involved.

Raina also took aim at others who he felt opportunistically joined the criticism. In his routine, he joked about figures like Sunil Pal saying, "Learn from Kapil Sharma", and even referenced Shaktimaan, questioning how a show could be judged by unrelated celebrities. He challenged the moral high ground taken by some critics, saying, "Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar... Kaise ladenge?" with his trademark mix of humour and sharp social observation.

ALSO READ | Bombay HC Bars Santosh Kumar From Claiming Aditya Dhar Stole Dhurandhar Script

The comedian also shared more personal reflections on the impact of the row, including how it affected his work and reputation. Despite the heavy storm of criticism, Samay made it clear he plans to bring back his show, saying he had a lot of fun making it and "Show toh main laoonga, bhai", signalling he hasn’t lost his passion for performance.

By addressing the controversy so openly, Samay Raina’s Still Alive gives fans a candid look at the price of online fame and the emotional toll of public outrage, while also promising new beginnings for his creative projects.