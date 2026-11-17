Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora's anniversary post hinted second child.

A shared message about 'adding more love' sparked fan speculation.

Vinny reshared congratulatory messages, confirming baby news.

Celebrity friends' reactions further validated the pregnancy rumors.

Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have sparked speculation about welcoming their second child. The couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary on November 16 by sharing a series of pictures from their journey together. However, it was a message in the final slide of Dheeraj’s post that caught everyone’s attention. The note read, “We’re now adding a little more love to our family,” leading fans to wonder whether the couple is preparing to embrace parenthood once again. Vinny’s response to congratulatory messages has further fuelled the speculation.

'Adding A Little More Love'

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj shared a heartwarming collaborative post featuring a carousel of romantic and family pictures. The couple could be seen twinning in elegant white outfits, sharing cosy moments, and happily posing with their firstborn son, Zayn. However, it was the final slide of the post that truly caught the internet's attention. The picture featured a bold text overlay that read, "We're now adding a little more love to our family," prompting fans and followers to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages.

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Alongside the beautiful pictures, Dheeraj penned a highly romantic note for his wife. "A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you're still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love," the actor's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Celeb Friends Confirm The Good News?

While the couple is yet to issue a formal statement explicitly confirming the pregnancy, reactions from their celebrity friends seem to have validated the growing rumours.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vinny took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a fan's post that stated, "Heartiest congratulations Viraj for the little bundle of joy. A tiny little blessing is on the way to make your beautiful world even more magical."

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She also excitedly reshared a post by actress Ridhi Dogra, who wrote, "It's esp happiest anniversary this year. Extra special. Congratulations and congratulations for the arrival of our mini Vinny. I know she's coming." Reacting to Ridhi's wish with a smiling face and heart emojis, Vinny subtly embraced the incoming wishes. Furthermore, television actress Kishwer Merchant also reacted to their post, commenting, "Rooting for a baby girl this time."

Dheeraj and Vinny first met on the sets of their show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. After dating for nearly seven years, the couple tied the knot on November 16, 2016, and welcomed their son Zayn in August 2022.