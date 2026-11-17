Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharad Kapoor plans January 2027 comeback, thanking fan support.

Kapoor expressed confusion regarding misleading content and recorded interactions.

Trust appeals for privacy, medical attention for actor Sharad.

Sharad Kapoor has shared an update amid his recent health and financial struggles. The actor has assured fans that he plans to return to work in January 2027. The Josh actor posted a video message, thanking supporters for standing by him during a challenging phase and promising not let them down. His announcement comes days after his appeal to the film industry for work and financial assistance attracted attention, along with reports about his four pet dogs being temporarily being shifted to an animal welfare centre.

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Sharad Kapoor Thanks Fans, Confirms January 2027 Work Plans

In a video shared on Instagram, Sharad expressed his gratitude to fans for their continued affection and encouragement. He urged them to keep supporting him and said he was determined to make a strong comeback.

“Toh main apne fans ko bolunga ki aap logon ka bahut shukriya. Aap logon ko Bhagwan hamesha khush rakhe. And thank you. Bas itna pyaar banaye rakhiyega. Main kabhi aap logon ko nirash nahi karunga. In January, I will start working like a rockstar. And I will be like that. Thank you so much,” he said [I would like to thank all my fans. May God always keep you happy. Thank you for all the love and support. Please continue showering me with the same affection. I will never disappoint you. In January, I will start working like a rockstar, and I will continue to do so. Thank you so much.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kapoor (@officialsharadkapoor)

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'Bahut Galat Cheeze Dikhaye Jaa Rahi Hain'

In a video shared on the Instagram account of Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust Sharad expressed his gratitude to everyone who had reached out to him during a challenging period. He also spoke about the misleading content circulating online and described his confusion over people recording their interactions with him

“I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I’m so thankful to you. Aap logon ne itna pyaar diya hai aap soch bhi nahi sakte. Lekin social media pe bahot saari galat chize dikhaye jaa rahi hai… haath mein paise diya… pata hi nahi chal raha hai kaun kya kar raha hai. Samaj hi nahi aa raha hai," he said. [I would like to thank the film industry, my fans and everyone who genuinely cares about me. I am extremely grateful to you all. You have given me so much love, more than you can imagine. However, a lot of misleading things are being shown on social media. Claims are being made that money was handed over to me, and I cannot even understand who is doing what. I am completely confused.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

The actor alleged that some visitors had handed him money, filmed the interaction and later taken it back. Following these incidents, he indicated that he no longer wished to meet people who approached him to record videos.

Hema Choudhary Appeals For Privacy

Hema Choudhary, who is associated with Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and initially brought the actor's circumstances to public attention, has also spoken out. She clarified that her original appeal was intended to arrange assistance for Sharad, particularly medical care, rather than expose his personal struggles to unnecessary scrutiny.

She said, “Main chaah rahi thi public mein zyada expose naa ho Sharad ki condition kyuki unki tabiyat kharab hai. Vo kya baat karte hai unko nahi pata hai. Uss din maine appeal ki help ki, logon ne mujhe hi troll kiya. Maine animals ke liye video daala ki animals ko help mile, vo sab bure haal mein the. I represent animal welfare. Aap Sharad Kapoor ke bure haalat ka tamasha kar rahe ho. He is in trauma, he’s not stable. Aap aa kar zabardasti unki byte le rahi ho. Do not disturb him, do not harass him. Humne aap se paise nahi maange. Usko medical attention ki zaroorat hai, jo hum arrange kar rahe hai." [I did not want Sharad’s condition to be exposed too much in public because he is unwell. He does not know what he is saying. That day, I appealed for help, but people ended up trolling me instead. I posted a video for the animals so that they could receive help, as they were all in a terrible condition. I represent animal welfare. You are turning Sharad Kapoor’s miserable condition into a spectacle. He is traumatised and is not mentally stable. You are coming here and forcibly trying to get a byte from him. Do not disturb him or harass him. We have not asked you for any money. He needs medical attention, which we are arranging.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Hema also recalled asking Sharad about an incident involving a visitor who had reportedly handed him money. According to her, the actor explained that the person had given him cash, recorded the exchange and subsequently taken it back.