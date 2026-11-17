Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar produces, exploring themes of friendship, romance, and chaos.

Ananya Panday is set to reprise her role as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary in the second season of 'Call Me Bae'. The popular series is returning with a new chapter, bringing back its mix of humour, glamour, romance and friendship. The upcoming season will feature eight episodes and continue Bae's journey as she navigates her personal and professional life.

'Call Me Bae' Season 2 To Stream THIS December

Prime Video has announced December 17 as the worldwide premiere date for 'Call Me Bae Season 2'. The series will stream exclusively on the platform across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the new season promises more drama as Bae's career continues to rise while her love life becomes increasingly complicated. With two suitors pulling her heart in different directions, she will have to navigate romance, heartbreak and some messy choices, while her close-knit group of friends continues to stand by her.

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Shruti Haasan Joins 'Call Me Bae' Season 2

Along with Ananya Panday, the upcoming season will see Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the ensemble cast. The returning cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur, who will feature in pivotal roles.

The new season will also introduce another member to Bae's circle of friends, taking the much-loved 'Behen Code' into a new chapter. With more unpredictable situations and complicated relationships, the series promises to explore the bond between the women alongside Bae's romantic journey.

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Karan Johar Produces Call 'Me Bae Season 2'

Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D’Cunha serve as executive producers.

The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written it alongside Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana.

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Karan also said the response to the first season showed how strongly audiences connected with Bae's journey and her unapologetic approach to life. He added that the makers wanted to take the world of the series further in the second season while exploring new sides of the character. The upcoming episodes will retain the humour, emotional moments and irreverent spirit that audiences enjoyed in the first instalment.