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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDhanush Postpones ‘Om’ Release To Avoid Clash With Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Dhanush Postpones ‘Om’ Release To Avoid Clash With Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Dhanush-starrer Om has been postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is set for an October 15 release.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanush postponed 'Om' release, respecting Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'.
  • Decision avoids October clash, promoting industry mutual understanding.
  • 'Om' also avoids Diwali release, accommodating Suriya's prior announcement.

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has pushed the release date of his upcoming film ‘Om’. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the update with his followers. He said that he has pushed the release of the film in order to avoid the clash with ‘Jailer 2’, which features Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

He wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date. At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date”.

He further mentioned, “In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of cinema and the industry in mind. We will announce our new release date very soon”.

Dhanush was earlier married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of the Tamil cinema legend. So, shifting the release date of his film is not just a unidimensional professional decision.

Meanwhile, ‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to the 2024 release ‘Jailer’ which starred Rajinikanth in the titular role of a retired jailer, who fights the organised syndicate of artifact smugglers. Rajini’s character activates his own criminal network across India which he built on his goodwill and absolutely watertight morals as a jailer.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dhanush postpone the release of his film 'Om'?

Dhanush postponed 'Om' to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2', which releases on October 15. He cited immense respect for the superstar as a key reason.

Will Dhanush's film 'Om' be released during Diwali?

No, 'Om' will not be released for Diwali this year. Dhanush stated that Suriya's film has already been announced for that date, and he respects that decision.

What is 'Jailer 2' about?

'Jailer 2' is the sequel to the 2024 film 'Jailer'. It stars Rajinikanth as a retired jailer who combats an organized syndicate of artifact smugglers.

What is Dhanush's view on big film release clashes?

Dhanush believes that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions. This approach, he states, benefits the welfare of cinema and the industry.

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Dhanush Om ENtertainment News Jailer 2
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