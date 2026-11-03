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English NewsBusinessDelhi Diwali Shopping 2026: Markets Buzz As CAIT Projects Rs 1 Lakh Crore Business

Delhi Diwali Shopping 2026: Markets Buzz As CAIT Projects Rs 1 Lakh Crore Business

Business activity had been affected by political protests, sit-ins and disruptions to public life, which kept customers away from markets and also reduced visits by buyers from outside Delhi.

Written By : Abhishek Nayan |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi markets revive with festive shopping after recent slowdown.
  • CAIT projects ₹7 lakh crore national festive turnover this year.
  • Diwali, wedding season boost diverse product demand for traders.

Delhi’s markets are seeing a revival in festive shopping after more than a month of subdued business, with traders hoping the Diwali and wedding seasons will help make up for recent losses. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has projected festive turnover of more than Rs 7 lakh crore across the country, including over Rs 1 lakh crore in Delhi.

The return of shoppers to the capital’s major commercial hubs has brought renewed optimism among traders. Business activity had been affected by political protests, sit-ins and disruptions to public life, which kept customers away from markets and also reduced visits by buyers from outside Delhi.

With the festive period now underway, traders are looking to a sustained rise in footfall and sales to ease the financial pressure they have faced in recent weeks.

Delhi Traders Look To Festive Sales After A Slow Month

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT’s National General Secretary and Chandni Chowk MP, said political activity and repeated disruptions had affected trading conditions across Delhi over the past month.

The slowdown was felt not only among local retailers but also among businesses that rely on customers and traders travelling to the capital from other areas. Retail sales and related commercial activity had suffered as a result.

Khandelwal said the renewed presence of shoppers in markets ahead of Diwali was encouraging for the trading community, which is now hoping the festive season will help recover some of the losses.

Also Read : Dhanteras 2026: How To Celebrate Without Putting Your Finances Under Pressure

Diwali, Wedding Season And Other Festivals To Support Demand

The business outlook for November is expected to be shaped by a series of festivals and the start of the wedding season. CAIT expects shopping to continue beyond Diwali, keeping commercial activity active through the month and into the year-end celebrations.

The key dates include:

 

Date

Festival

November 6

Dhanteras

November 7

Chhoti Diwali

November 8

Diwali

November 9

Govardhan Puja

November 10

Bhai Dooj

November 21

Tulsi Vivah

November 24

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Chhath Puja will also be observed during the festive period. Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 21 is expected to mark the beginning of the wedding season, providing another source of demand for markets.

Shopping is likely to carry on through Christmas and New Year celebrations, extending the period of activity for traders.

CAIT Projects Diwali Turnover Of Rs 7 Lakh Crore Nationwide

CAIT has estimated that Diwali-related business across India could exceed Rs 7 lakh crore this year. Delhi alone is expected to record more than Rs 1 lakh crore in festive turnover.

Khandelwal attributed the projections to the return of customers and renewed interest in traditional market shopping. He also pointed to the wedding season following the festivals as a potential boost, particularly for Delhi’s wholesale and distribution businesses.

Demand is being seen across a range of categories, from electronics and fashion to decorations and household goods. According to Khandelwal, consumers are not limiting their purchases to conventional festive products, with modern goods and everyday necessities also contributing to spending.

Electronics, Fashion And Local Products Drive Market Interest

The range of products attracting shoppers is creating opportunities for businesses across the retail market. Khandelwal said home appliances, electronics, fashion, lifestyle products, decorative goods and gifts were among the categories supporting demand.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to consumers to purchase Indian-made products was influencing shopping choices, with more customers prioritising indigenous goods.

According to Khandelwal, this trend could benefit small retailers, local artisans and entrepreneurs by giving them greater opportunities to strengthen their businesses during the festive season.

Also Read : Disney Layoffs: 20% Cost-Cutting Target Could Trigger Fresh Job Cuts Across Key Businesses

Festive Trade Supports A Wider Employment Network

The rise in festive sales has implications beyond the shops where consumers make purchases. The period also brings activity for manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, transporters, logistics firms, packaging businesses, artisans, small entrepreneurs and street vendors.

Millions of daily-wage workers also depend on the additional activity generated during festivals. Higher demand can lead to increased production and movement of goods, while also supporting employment and government revenue.

Festive trade therefore plays a role across a wider network of businesses and workers, rather than being limited to retail sales alone.

Traders Hope Diwali Will Help Recover Recent Losses

Khandelwal said traders across the country, including those in Delhi, were preparing for the festive and wedding seasons with renewed confidence.

After a period marked by disruptions and business losses, the current rise in shopping activity has brought fresh momentum to the markets. Traders are now looking to sustain sales through Diwali and the events that follow, including weddings, Tulsi Vivah, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year.

For Delhi’s trading community, the coming weeks are expected to be important in determining how much of the recent slowdown can be offset by festive demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected festive turnover for India and Delhi?

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) projects over Rs 7 lakh crore in festive turnover nationwide. Delhi alone is expected to generate more than Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.

Why did Delhi's markets experience a slowdown recently?

Business activity was affected by political protests, sit-ins, and disruptions to public life. This kept customers away from markets and reduced visits from buyers outside Delhi.

Which product categories are driving market interest during the festive season?

Demand is strong for electronics, fashion, home appliances, and decorative goods. There's also a growing interest in Indian-made products, benefiting local artisans and businesses.

Who else benefits from the increase in festive trade beyond retail sales?

The festive trade supports a wider network, including manufacturers, wholesalers, logistics firms, and artisans. It also provides activity for millions of daily-wage workers.

About the author Abhishek Nayan

Abhishek Nayan is a Senior Correspondent who is well-versed with topics covered around Delhi-NCR, starting from crime to givernamnce and law and order.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Markets Diwali Shopping Delhi Diwali Shopping Delhi Festive Season Delhi Diwali Shopping 2026 Delhi Diwali Business CAIT Diwali Business Forecast Rs 1 Lakh Crore Diwali Business Delhi Festive Market
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