Bombay HC Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Video; Expresses Displeasure Over BJP Leaders’ Remarks

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-upload a video featuring actor Dia Mirza, after it was taken down following criticism from BJP leaders. The court also expressed displeasure over the politicians’ remarks, reminding them that India is a secular country.

The video was created as part of the BMC’s campaign to raise awareness about the court’s directions against setting off firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths. She also appealed to people to avoid noise pollution during the festival.

However, after BJP leaders objected to the video and made critical comments, the civic body removed it from its social media handles.

A bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale said it was “disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians”. The judges also reminded them that “India is a secular country”.

The Bombay High Court has now ordered the BMC to re-upload the deleted video on its social media handles.