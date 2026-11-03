Orry Calls Sara Ali Khan A ‘Fake Friend’, Claims Amrita Singh Abused Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry revealed fallout with Sara over lack of support.

He felt abandoned when he needed Sara's help.

Orry alleged Amrita Singh verbally abused him without apology.

Public signs of conflict included social media unfollowing.

Orry has opened up about his fallout with childhood friend Sara Ali Khan. He claimed that the actor failed to support him during a difficult period. He also spoke about his strained equation with Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, alleging that she verbally abused him and never apologised for her behaviour.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's talk show Double Date, Orry was asked to name the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted on social media. He immediately named Sara and went on to explain why he had distanced himself from the actor and her family.

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'One Time When She Had To Be There...'

Recalling their friendship, Orry said he and Sara had known each other since childhood and remained close through their college years and for years afterwards. He claimed he had stood by her during a particularly difficult time, but felt abandoned when he needed her support.

He said, "There are fake friendships. This girl was my childhood friend. We were friends through college and then even 10 years after college. I was there for her through so much."

"We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared," the influencer said.

He further alleged that Sara did not contact him even once during his difficult phase. Orry said he had supported her when others advised him to distance himself from the situation, but she failed to offer him the same support in return.

<p">“In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once. I was like, when your life was under fire, and everyone told me to leave her side and not get caught up, I stood by her side. I took care of you, your mother and your brother and stood by them. And when the tables flipped, and you had to be there with me for once, you couldn't even give me a phone call," he added.

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Orry Claims Amrita Singh Abused Him

Orry also spoke about his strained relationship with Amrita Singh. He alleged that Sara's mother had scolded him and made negative remarks about him to other people. According to the influencer, the incident further damaged his equation with the family and contributed to his decision to unfollow Amrita on social media.

"I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me and said about me to others, it made that okay. And it's not okay, and I never got an apology after that," he said.

Orry And Sara Ali Khan's Fallout

Reports of trouble between Orry and Sara began attracting attention in August 2025, after he shared birthday pictures of the actor that some social media users considered unflattering. The speculation grew when Orry posted a reel titled "3 worst names", listing "Sara", "Amrita" and "Palak" without mentioning their surnames.

Soon afterwards, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly unfollowed Orry on Instagram. The influencer also took a swipe at Sara's acting career during a social media exchange.

Sara, meanwhile, has largely stayed away from publicly discussing the reported rift. Neither she nor Orry has made any public move towards reconciliation so far.