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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’; Weighs In On Love Gill, Scout’s Relationship

Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’; Weighs In On Love Gill, Scout’s Relationship

Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan, who was evicted from Salman Khan’s reality show this week, has shared his views on Love Gill and Scout’s bond and called fellow contestant Qazi Toqueer ‘fake’.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after eight weeks.
  • Aasif described Scout and Love Gill's bond as pure.
  • Aasif called contestant Qazi Touqeer's house behavior fake.

Aasif Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 2, bringing his eight-week stint on the show to an end. After his eviction, the actor spoke to the media and answered questions on several topics, including the much-discussed bond between Scout and Love Gill. He also shared his opinion of fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Aasif Khan On Love Gill, Scout’s Bond

When asked whether Scout and Love’s bond was genuine or simply part of the game, Aasif described it as “pure”.

“From my point of view, their bond was good and genuine. I don’t know what it meant from a game perspective, as I can’t read someone’s mind. But from whatever I witnessed, it seemed genuine to me,” he said.

ALSO READ| Aasif Khan Talks ‘Golmaal 5’ Dreams After BB20 Eviction; Says Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Are ‘Kings In Their Own Ways’

Speaking to Mid-day, he further explained, “The equation between Scout and Love was very pure. It has always been like that of a brother and sister. Having lived with them in the house for almost two months, I never felt otherwise. Salman sir once asked Love, ‘Are you this comfortable with your own brother? Do you behave the same way with him at home?’ She said yes, that she was the same with him. If Kaashvi has a problem with their bond, she should speak to him about it personally. I am going to talk to Kaashvi about it.”

Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’

Aasif also gave his take on Qazi, suggesting that the latter’s behaviour inside the house had come across as fake.

“Looking at the events that have taken place in the house, I would lean more towards calling him fake. However, I hope he isn’t like this in real life and is actually a good person,” he said.

ALSO READ| SRK’s ‘King’, Made On Rs 400 Cr Budget, Earns 109% Profit Ahead Of December Release

Aasif also dismissed the suggestion that Bigg Boss 20 had turned into ‘The Qazi Touqeer Show’.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Aasif Khan Scout Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer Love Gill
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