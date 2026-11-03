Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after eight weeks.

Aasif described Scout and Love Gill's bond as pure.

Aasif called contestant Qazi Touqeer's house behavior fake.

Aasif Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 2, bringing his eight-week stint on the show to an end. After his eviction, the actor spoke to the media and answered questions on several topics, including the much-discussed bond between Scout and Love Gill. He also shared his opinion of fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Aasif Khan On Love Gill, Scout’s Bond

When asked whether Scout and Love’s bond was genuine or simply part of the game, Aasif described it as “pure”.

“From my point of view, their bond was good and genuine. I don’t know what it meant from a game perspective, as I can’t read someone’s mind. But from whatever I witnessed, it seemed genuine to me,” he said.

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Speaking to Mid-day, he further explained, “The equation between Scout and Love was very pure. It has always been like that of a brother and sister. Having lived with them in the house for almost two months, I never felt otherwise. Salman sir once asked Love, ‘Are you this comfortable with your own brother? Do you behave the same way with him at home?’ She said yes, that she was the same with him. If Kaashvi has a problem with their bond, she should speak to him about it personally. I am going to talk to Kaashvi about it.”

Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’

Aasif also gave his take on Qazi, suggesting that the latter’s behaviour inside the house had come across as fake.

“Looking at the events that have taken place in the house, I would lean more towards calling him fake. However, I hope he isn’t like this in real life and is actually a good person,” he said.

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Aasif also dismissed the suggestion that Bigg Boss 20 had turned into ‘The Qazi Touqeer Show’.