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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Leaves Rishikesh After Three-Day Visit, Heads To Delhi Amid Tight Security

Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Rishikesh After Three-Day Visit, Heads To Delhi Amid Tight Security

Diljit Dosanjh leaves Rishikesh after a three-day visit and heads to Delhi. The singer recently performed at JLN Stadium and appeared to address an earlier controversy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh departed Dehradun after a three-day Rishikesh visit.
  • His recent Delhi concert showcased hits and engaged fans interactively.
  • Singer indirectly addressed earlier 'I'm an artist, bro' controversy.
  • Aura India Tour continues across several major Indian cities.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport under tight security after spending three days in Rishikesh. He travelled to the airport by road and is expected to leave for Delhi shortly. His visit to the Uttarakhand town comes after his recent performance in the national capital, where he also appeared to address the controversy surrounding his earlier “I'm an artist, bro” remark.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Draws An Enthusiastic Response

Diljit performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. The singer treated fans to a selection of popular tracks, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water'.

One of the evening's biggest highlights was his performance of 'Saanson Ki Mala', which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The concert was also marked by warm interactions with fans. Diljit invited several audience members onto the stage, giving them a chance to dance and sing alongside him. The moments added to the celebratory atmosphere at the packed venue.

The singer also thanked the Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for helping ensure that the concert was organised smoothly.

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Earlier 'I'm An Artist, Bro' Controversy

During the performance, Diljit appeared to make an indirect reference to the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks about protests. A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, he was reportedly asked to comment on a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

He had reportedly responded, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."

The remark drew criticism from CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who objected to the singer's comments.

On Friday, Diljit appeared to respond to the criticism without naming anyone. Addressing the audience, he said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

The concert ended with a laser display featuring the messages “Main Hoon Punjab” [I am Punjab] and “I'm an artist”.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Video; Expresses Displeasure Over BJP Leaders’ Remarks

Aura India Tour: Upcoming Concerts

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of Diljit's Aura India Tour is set to continue in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Chandigarh is also included in the tour schedule.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Diljit Dosanjh travel recently before heading to Delhi?

Diljit Dosanjh recently visited Rishikesh for three days. He then departed for Delhi from Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport under tight security.

What were some highlights of Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert?

Diljit performed popular tracks like 'G.O.A.T.' and 'Saanson Ki Mala' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He also invited fans on stage, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Did Diljit Dosanjh address any controversy during his Delhi concert?

Yes, Diljit appeared to make an indirect reference to his earlier 'I'm an artist, bro' remark. He stated, 'I love all of you because I am an artist, bro.'

Which cities are included in the upcoming legs of Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour?

Following the Delhi show, the Aura India Tour is scheduled to continue in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Rishikesh DELHI
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