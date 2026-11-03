Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Rishikesh After Three-Day Visit, Heads To Delhi Amid Tight Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh departed Dehradun after a three-day Rishikesh visit.

His recent Delhi concert showcased hits and engaged fans interactively.

Singer indirectly addressed earlier 'I'm an artist, bro' controversy.

Aura India Tour continues across several major Indian cities.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport under tight security after spending three days in Rishikesh. He travelled to the airport by road and is expected to leave for Delhi shortly. His visit to the Uttarakhand town comes after his recent performance in the national capital, where he also appeared to address the controversy surrounding his earlier “I'm an artist, bro” remark.

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#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Singer Diljit Dosanjh arrived at Jolly Grant Airport following a three-day visit to Rishikesh. https://t.co/S9Zvlk3wvC — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Draws An Enthusiastic Response

Diljit performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. The singer treated fans to a selection of popular tracks, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water'.

One of the evening's biggest highlights was his performance of 'Saanson Ki Mala', which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The concert was also marked by warm interactions with fans. Diljit invited several audience members onto the stage, giving them a chance to dance and sing alongside him. The moments added to the celebratory atmosphere at the packed venue.

The singer also thanked the Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for helping ensure that the concert was organised smoothly.

DELHI FANS 🫶 AURA INDIA TOUR 🇮🇳 2026 Next INDORE https://t.co/8HJA4YRrbu — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 31, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Earlier 'I'm An Artist, Bro' Controversy

During the performance, Diljit appeared to make an indirect reference to the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks about protests. A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, he was reportedly asked to comment on a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

He had reportedly responded, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."

The remark drew criticism from CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who objected to the singer's comments.

On Friday, Diljit appeared to respond to the criticism without naming anyone. Addressing the audience, he said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

The concert ended with a laser display featuring the messages “Main Hoon Punjab” [I am Punjab] and “I'm an artist”.

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Aura India Tour: Upcoming Concerts

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of Diljit's Aura India Tour is set to continue in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Chandigarh is also included in the tour schedule.

(With inputs from ANI)