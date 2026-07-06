Delhi HC Protects Ravi Kishan’s Personality Rights; Google, Meta, X Told To Remove Defamatory Content

The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan and directed social media platforms to remove unauthorised content related to him.

Google, Meta, X To Remove Defamatory Content

Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard the matter, also restrained the platforms of any defamatory or obscene content involving the actor. The court directed major tech giants, including Google, Meta and X Corp, to take down links to such content within 72 hours.

The order comes as part of the High Court’s efforts to safeguard Ravi Kishan’s personality rights and prevent the unauthorised use of his identity and image online.

Besides ordering the removal of existing content, the court also restrained the publication or circulation of any defamatory or obscene material concerning the actor.