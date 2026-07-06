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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi HC Protects Ravi Kishan’s Personality Rights; Google, Meta, X Told To Remove Defamatory Content

Delhi HC Protects Ravi Kishan’s Personality Rights; Google, Meta, X Told To Remove Defamatory Content

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan and directed social media platforms to remove unauthorised content related to him.

Google, Meta, X To Remove Defamatory Content

Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard the matter, also restrained the platforms of any defamatory or obscene content involving the actor. The court directed major tech giants, including Google, Meta and X Corp, to take down links to such content within 72 hours.

The order comes as part of the High Court’s efforts to safeguard Ravi Kishan’s personality rights and prevent the unauthorised use of his identity and image online.

Besides ordering the removal of existing content, the court also restrained the publication or circulation of any defamatory or obscene material concerning the actor.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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