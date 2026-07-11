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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Shares Latest Third-Trimester Update, Reveals Relatable Late-Night Struggle

Deepika Padukone Shares Latest Third-Trimester Update, Reveals Relatable Late-Night Struggle

Deepika Padukone shared a rare third-trimester pregnancy update, opening up about a relatable late-night struggle as she awaits the arrival of her second child with Ranveer Singh.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone shared a recent, relatable pregnancy update.
  • Her post depicted common late-night third-trimester bathroom challenges.
  • Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy earlier this year.
  • Padukone continues professional commitments, filming for upcoming movies.

Deepika Padukone has offered fans a rare glimpse into her pregnancy journey as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. Keeping her update simple yet relatable, the actor shared an Instagram reel showing one of the most common challenges many women experience during the final stage of pregnancy.

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Deepika Opens Up About A Relatable Third-Trimester Experience

Having remained largely away from public appearances in recent months, Deepika took to Instagram on Saturday to repost a reel that resonated with her current phase of pregnancy.

The reel showed a pregnant woman slowly making her way to the bathroom during the night and carried the caption: "Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the third trimester."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanka| ICU Coach | EN teacher in 🇩🇪Oberschule (@tanka_skalabanka)

Deepika didn't add any words of her own, instead sharing it with an upside-down smiley face emoji, subtly indicating that she is experiencing the same late-night routine as she enters the final weeks of her pregnancy.

 

(Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
(Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika And Ranveer Are Expecting Their Third Child

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second baby through a joint Instagram post. The announcement featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test while both parents placed their hands around her. Deepika chose to accompany the post only with evil eye emojis.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024. When she celebrated her first birthday, they shared photographs of their little girl on social media, delighting fans with a rare glimpse into their family life.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

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Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Films

Despite staying away from the spotlight for much of her pregnancy, Deepika has continued to honour her professional commitments. She recently wrapped an international shooting schedule for King in Cape Town before returning to Mumbai.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and several other actors in pivotal roles. The action thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

Apart from King, Deepika also has Atlee's Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, in the pipeline. The pan-Indian film is currently under production, while its release date is yet to be announced. She is also expected to make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What pregnancy update did Deepika Padukone share recently?

Deepika reposted an Instagram reel showing a pregnant woman waking up at night to use the bathroom in her third trimester. She indicated she relates to this experience with an upside-down smiley emoji.

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy?

They announced their second pregnancy earlier this year through a joint Instagram post. The announcement featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test.

What are Deepika Padukone's upcoming film projects?

Deepika has several upcoming films, including 'King,' 'Raaka,' and a special appearance in 'Love & War.' She recently completed an international shoot for 'King.'

How many children do Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have?

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child. Their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, was born in 2024.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Celebrity News Ranveer SIngh Deepika Padukone Pregnancy
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