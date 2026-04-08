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HomeNewsWorldPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘Draft’ X Post On Iran Crisis Fuels Scripted Messaging Claims

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘Draft’ X Post On Iran Crisis Fuels Scripted Messaging Claims

Shehbaz Sharif’s edited post urging Iran ceasefire sparks debate, raising questions over Pakistan’s messaging and independence in diplomacy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is at the center of a political controversy after an edited post on X drew widespread scrutiny. The message, shared on April 8, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to extend his deadline on Iran by two weeks, citing the need for diplomacy to achieve tangible results.

Sharif also appealed to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as a goodwill gesture” and encouraged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to observe a temporary ceasefire. The post emphasized that peace efforts were “progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully” and suggested that a pause in hostilities could help bring the conflict to a definitive conclusion.

Focus Shifts To Draft Label

Attention quickly turned to the post’s edit history. Screenshots circulating online showed an earlier version marked “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.” While the draft contained similar language about diplomacy and regional stability, its presence sparked speculation about the post’s authorship.

Some social media users suggested the label implied external instruction, with one viral post claiming Sharif had “forgotten to remove what looked like a White House directive.” Others went further, alleging—without evidence—that Trump was influencing Pakistan’s communications. No official statement has been issued by Islamabad or Washington to confirm or deny these claims.

Questions About Pakistan’s Role

The controversy has renewed debate about Pakistan’s position as a mediator in the Iran crisis. While Sharif’s message aimed to portray the country as a constructive player facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, no concrete diplomatic breakthrough has been reported. The draft post incident has fueled skepticism over whether Pakistan’s messaging reflects its own policy priorities or external influence.

ALSO READ: Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum

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Frequently Asked Questions

What political controversy is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing controversy due to an edited post on X. The post, urging Donald Trump to extend a deadline on Iran, included an edit history label that sparked speculation.

What did Prime Minister Sharif's post on X suggest?

The post urged President Trump to extend a deadline on Iran, called for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and encouraged a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East to allow diplomacy.

Why did the edit history of the post cause scrutiny?

Screenshots showed an 'edited post' label and a 'Draft' notation, leading to speculation about external instruction or influence on Pakistan's communications regarding the Iran crisis.

Has there been any official statement regarding the controversy?

No official statement has been issued by Islamabad or Washington to confirm or deny the claims circulating on social media about external influence on the post.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz SHarif US Iran War
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