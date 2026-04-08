Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘Draft’ X Post On Iran Crisis Fuels Scripted Messaging Claims

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is at the center of a political controversy after an edited post on X drew widespread scrutiny. The message, shared on April 8, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to extend his deadline on Iran by two weeks, citing the need for diplomacy to achieve tangible results.

Sharif also appealed to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as a goodwill gesture” and encouraged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to observe a temporary ceasefire. The post emphasized that peace efforts were “progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully” and suggested that a pause in hostilities could help bring the conflict to a definitive conclusion.

Focus Shifts To Draft Label

Attention quickly turned to the post’s edit history. Screenshots circulating online showed an earlier version marked “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.” While the draft contained similar language about diplomacy and regional stability, its presence sparked speculation about the post’s authorship.

Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Some social media users suggested the label implied external instruction, with one viral post claiming Sharif had “forgotten to remove what looked like a White House directive.” Others went further, alleging—without evidence—that Trump was influencing Pakistan’s communications. No official statement has been issued by Islamabad or Washington to confirm or deny these claims.

Questions About Pakistan’s Role

The controversy has renewed debate about Pakistan’s position as a mediator in the Iran crisis. While Sharif’s message aimed to portray the country as a constructive player facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, no concrete diplomatic breakthrough has been reported. The draft post incident has fueled skepticism over whether Pakistan’s messaging reflects its own policy priorities or external influence.

ALSO READ: Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum