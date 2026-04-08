IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kolkata IndiGo Aircraft Hit: A catering vehicle went out of control and collided with an IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting safety checks and operational adjustments. The incident took place at parking bay number 51, where the aircraft was stationary at the time. Initial reports suggest that the damage to the plane was minor, though the airline has taken precautionary steps by grounding the aircraft.

Unmanned Vehicle Rolls Into Aircraft Engine

According to officials, the catering truck moved forward unexpectedly and struck the engine of the parked aircraft. The incident was attributed to the vehicle rolling ahead suddenly after being started.

Confirming the development, IndiGo said: “A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came into contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft.”

West Bengal | A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The relevant authorities have been informed. The aircraft is grounded undergoing thorough inspections… — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

The airline clarified that the vehicle involved was not directly operated by its staff but belonged to a third-party service provider working on the airport apron.

Aircraft Grounded, Safety Checks Underway

Following the collision, IndiGo announced that the aircraft has been withdrawn from service temporarily. It will undergo detailed inspections and required maintenance before being cleared for operations.

Reiterating its position, IndiGo said: “A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The relevant authorities have been informed.”

Flight To Guwahati Operated With Replacement Aircraft

The affected plane had been scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. IndiGo confirmed that an alternate aircraft has been arranged to ensure passengers are not impacted.

The airline emphasized that the grounded aircraft will undergo “inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations.” IndiGo also confirmed that it is working with officials to determine the cause of the accident.

Sources familiar with the situation explained that the catering vehicle suddenly lurched forward when started, leading to the collision with the aircraft’s engine.