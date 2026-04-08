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HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded

IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded

Catering truck hits IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport; plane grounded for checks, alternate flight arranged for Guwahati passengers.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Kolkata IndiGo Aircraft Hit: A catering vehicle went out of control and collided with an IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting safety checks and operational adjustments. The incident took place at parking bay number 51, where the aircraft was stationary at the time. Initial reports suggest that the damage to the plane was minor, though the airline has taken precautionary steps by grounding the aircraft.

Unmanned Vehicle Rolls Into Aircraft Engine

According to officials, the catering truck moved forward unexpectedly and struck the engine of the parked aircraft. The incident was attributed to the vehicle rolling ahead suddenly after being started.

Confirming the development, IndiGo said: “A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came into contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft.”

The airline clarified that the vehicle involved was not directly operated by its staff but belonged to a third-party service provider working on the airport apron.

Aircraft Grounded, Safety Checks Underway

Following the collision, IndiGo announced that the aircraft has been withdrawn from service temporarily. It will undergo detailed inspections and required maintenance before being cleared for operations.

Reiterating its position, IndiGo said: “A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The relevant authorities have been informed.”

Flight To Guwahati Operated With Replacement Aircraft

The affected plane had been scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. IndiGo confirmed that an alternate aircraft has been arranged to ensure passengers are not impacted.

The airline emphasized that the grounded aircraft will undergo “inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations.” IndiGo also confirmed that it is working with officials to determine the cause of the accident.

Sources familiar with the situation explained that the catering vehicle suddenly lurched forward when started, leading to the collision with the aircraft’s engine.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport?

A catering vehicle went out of control and collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft. The incident occurred at parking bay number 51.

Was the IndiGo aircraft damaged?

Initial reports suggest the damage to the aircraft was minor. However, IndiGo has grounded the plane for precautionary safety checks and maintenance.

Who was operating the catering vehicle?

The vehicle belonged to a third-party service provider, not IndiGo staff. The incident happened when the unmanned vehicle rolled forward unexpectedly after being started.

Were there any flight disruptions for passengers?

The affected flight from Kolkata to Guwahati was operated with a replacement aircraft. IndiGo ensured passengers were not impacted by the incident.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Airport IndiGo Plane Accident
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