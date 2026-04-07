Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWhite House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran

White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran

US-Iran War: US gives Iran seven-hour deadline to strike deal, saying “only Trump knows” next move; White House denies nuclear strike speculation amid rising tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US-Iran War: The White House has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, giving Tehran just seven hours to strike a deal with Washington, while underscoring deep uncertainty over the US response. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Iranian regime must act before 8 PM Eastern Time, adding, “Only the president knows where things stand and what he will do.” The remark signals that President Donald Trump alone will determine the next course of action if Iran fails to comply.

US Sets Seven-Hour Deadline

Reiterating the administration’s position, Leavitt told Al Jazeera that Iran must “meet the moment” and agree to a deal within the narrow timeframe. The seven-hour window reflects a sharp escalation in Washington’s approach, with the US signalling that prolonged negotiations may no longer be acceptable.

The statement places the onus squarely on Tehran, while also keeping the nature of any potential US response deliberately ambiguous. By emphasising that only Trump knows what comes next, the White House has reinforced a sense of unpredictability around its strategy.

The deadline comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries, particularly over regional security concerns and strategic waterways.

Nuclear Claim Denied

Amid rising speculation, the White House has also moved to clarify remarks made by Vice President JD Vance regarding US capabilities. Officials firmly rejected suggestions that Vance had hinted at a possible nuclear strike on Iran.

The controversy followed Vance’s statement that the United States has tools it “so far hasn’t decided to use” to enforce Trump’s ultimatum. The phrasing sparked concerns that more extreme measures could be under consideration.

However, the administration has stressed that nuclear options are not part of current planning. Officials said the comments were misinterpreted and reiterated that while the US retains a range of strategic tools, there is no intention to pursue nuclear action.

Even so, the combination of a hard deadline and strategic ambiguity has intensified global concern, with tensions between Washington and Tehran continuing to escalate amid fragile diplomatic efforts.

Related Video

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran
White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran
World
France TGV Crash: Train Driver Killed After Collision With Truck
France Train Tragedy: Driver Killed After Collision With Truck
World
White House Denies Any Plan For Nuclear Strike On Iran
White House Denies Any Plan For Nuclear Strike On Iran
World
Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation', Indirect Talks Still On
Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation'
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget