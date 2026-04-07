White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran

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US-Iran War: The White House has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, giving Tehran just seven hours to strike a deal with Washington, while underscoring deep uncertainty over the US response. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Iranian regime must act before 8 PM Eastern Time, adding, “Only the president knows where things stand and what he will do.” The remark signals that President Donald Trump alone will determine the next course of action if Iran fails to comply.

US Sets Seven-Hour Deadline

Reiterating the administration’s position, Leavitt told Al Jazeera that Iran must “meet the moment” and agree to a deal within the narrow timeframe. The seven-hour window reflects a sharp escalation in Washington’s approach, with the US signalling that prolonged negotiations may no longer be acceptable.

The statement places the onus squarely on Tehran, while also keeping the nature of any potential US response deliberately ambiguous. By emphasising that only Trump knows what comes next, the White House has reinforced a sense of unpredictability around its strategy.

The deadline comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries, particularly over regional security concerns and strategic waterways.

Nuclear Claim Denied

Amid rising speculation, the White House has also moved to clarify remarks made by Vice President JD Vance regarding US capabilities. Officials firmly rejected suggestions that Vance had hinted at a possible nuclear strike on Iran.

The controversy followed Vance’s statement that the United States has tools it “so far hasn’t decided to use” to enforce Trump’s ultimatum. The phrasing sparked concerns that more extreme measures could be under consideration.

However, the administration has stressed that nuclear options are not part of current planning. Officials said the comments were misinterpreted and reiterated that while the US retains a range of strategic tools, there is no intention to pursue nuclear action.

Even so, the combination of a hard deadline and strategic ambiguity has intensified global concern, with tensions between Washington and Tehran continuing to escalate amid fragile diplomatic efforts.

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