Pakistan Invites US, Iran For Talks In Islamabad This Week

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday invited the US and Iran for talks in Islamabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a social media post announced that the US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," he said.

Sharif said Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement "to settle all disputes”.

The prime minister expressed hope that the proposed “Islamabad Talks” would help achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The development follows Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict that began on Feb 28 and had reached a turning point after US President Donald Trump warned that America would obliterate Iranian civilisation.

Sharif, in an earlier tweet around midnight, urged diplomatic efforts to settle the issue.

“Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” he had said. PTI SH SCY SCY