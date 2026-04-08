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HomeNewsWorldIran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know

Iran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know

Trump’s two-week Iran ceasefire hinges on Hormuz reopening, Pakistan mediation, and fragile talks amid regional tensions and global stakes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
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A last-minute diplomatic push has paused a looming military escalation between the United States and Iran, with Donald Trump announcing a two-week ceasefire tied to critical maritime and geopolitical conditions. The agreement, centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, has brought temporary relief but remains fraught with strategic and political complexities.

Hormuz Lifeline Reopens Under Strict Oversight

Only hours before his self-imposed deadline, Trump confirmed a temporary truce, halting planned U.S. military strikes. The pause is conditional on Iran restoring shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil movement.

Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a stark warning, declaring that “an entire civilization could die tonight” if Iran failed to accept a deal before the deadline expired.

Iran’s leadership responded by pledging to guarantee safe passage for vessels during the two-week period, provided ships coordinate with Iranian armed forces. Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Tehran’s military would oversee maritime movement through the strait during the truce.

Kharg Island, Sanctions And Nuclear Flashpoints

Beyond Hormuz, attention has also turned to Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports and a strategic asset in the standoff. Tehran has framed the ceasefire as a political win, asserting that Washington had effectively acknowledged its 10-point framework.

The proposal includes demands for sanctions relief and recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme—longstanding sticking points in U.S.-Iran relations. Trump, while measured in tone, said Tehran’s plan “is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Pakistan’s Mediation And Regional Dimensions

The breakthrough was reportedly facilitated by Shehbaz Sharif, who played a central role in advancing the ceasefire proposal. He also indicated that Lebanon is part of the broader understanding, pointing to a wider regional dimension.

A U.S. defense official stated that American forces have paused strikes inside Iran, following a campaign that had already targeted more than 13,000 sites since the conflict began.

The US has struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran since the war began, according to US Central Command.

 US Journalist Release, Talks And UN Roadblocks

In a parallel development, Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah announced it would release American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who had been abducted in Iraq. 

Trump said Tehran’s plan “is a workable basis on which to negotiate.” Earlier today, Pakistan’s PM proposed the ceasefire to allow for diplomatic negotiations between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials indicated that preparations are underway for direct, in-person negotiations with Tehran, potentially involving senior figures such as JD Vance. However, at the global level, efforts to formalize the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have hit a hurdle, with the United Nations Security Council failing to adopt a resolution on the matter.

ALSO READ: Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has paused the military escalation between the US and Iran?

A last-minute diplomatic push and a two-week ceasefire announced by President Trump have paused the looming military escalation.

What are the conditions for the two-week ceasefire?

The ceasefire is conditional on Iran restoring shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz and guaranteeing safe passage for vessels.

What role did Pakistan play in this agreement?

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facilitated the breakthrough, presenting the ceasefire plan to President Trump and indicating Lebanon is also part of the understanding.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global oil movement, and its reopening is a critical condition of the ceasefire.

Has Iran's nuclear program been addressed?

Iran's framework includes demands for sanctions relief and recognition of its nuclear enrichment program, which Trump views as a workable basis for negotiation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran War News US Iran War Trump Deadline For Iran
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