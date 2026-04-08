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A last-minute diplomatic push has paused a looming military escalation between the United States and Iran, with Donald Trump announcing a two-week ceasefire tied to critical maritime and geopolitical conditions. The agreement, centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, has brought temporary relief but remains fraught with strategic and political complexities.

Hormuz Lifeline Reopens Under Strict Oversight

Only hours before his self-imposed deadline, Trump confirmed a temporary truce, halting planned U.S. military strikes. The pause is conditional on Iran restoring shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil movement.

Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a stark warning, declaring that “an entire civilization could die tonight” if Iran failed to accept a deal before the deadline expired.

Iran’s leadership responded by pledging to guarantee safe passage for vessels during the two-week period, provided ships coordinate with Iranian armed forces. Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Tehran’s military would oversee maritime movement through the strait during the truce.

Kharg Island, Sanctions And Nuclear Flashpoints

Beyond Hormuz, attention has also turned to Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports and a strategic asset in the standoff. Tehran has framed the ceasefire as a political win, asserting that Washington had effectively acknowledged its 10-point framework.

The proposal includes demands for sanctions relief and recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme—longstanding sticking points in U.S.-Iran relations. Trump, while measured in tone, said Tehran’s plan “is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Pakistan’s Mediation And Regional Dimensions

The breakthrough was reportedly facilitated by Shehbaz Sharif, who played a central role in advancing the ceasefire proposal. He also indicated that Lebanon is part of the broader understanding, pointing to a wider regional dimension.

A U.S. defense official stated that American forces have paused strikes inside Iran, following a campaign that had already targeted more than 13,000 sites since the conflict began.

The US has struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran since the war began, according to US Central Command.

US Journalist Release, Talks And UN Roadblocks

In a parallel development, Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah announced it would release American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who had been abducted in Iraq.

Trump said Tehran’s plan “is a workable basis on which to negotiate.” Earlier today, Pakistan’s PM proposed the ceasefire to allow for diplomatic negotiations between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials indicated that preparations are underway for direct, in-person negotiations with Tehran, potentially involving senior figures such as JD Vance. However, at the global level, efforts to formalize the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have hit a hurdle, with the United Nations Security Council failing to adopt a resolution on the matter.

ALSO READ: Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum