Deepika Padukone Hints At Rom-Com Comeback, Fans Root For Ranveer Singh As Co-Star

Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently turned 40 on December 5, spent time with her fans ahead of her birthday at a special meet-and-greet event. During the interaction, the actress candidly opened up about her love for romantic comedies, sparking excitement among fans who eagerly pitched their dream casting choices for her next film.

Deepika Padukone Expresses Love for Romantic Comedies

During the fan interaction, Deepika was asked when audiences could expect to see her in a rom-com again. The actor responded honestly, making it clear that the genre remains close to her heart.

“I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my favourite genres, as an audience, and also as an actor. I just feel like the climate right now or the environment right now…I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I’m sure that’s a large part of the public that wants that.”

Her statement drew loud cheers from the crowd, indicating strong audience demand for lighter, feel-good cinema.

Fans Pitch Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan

As the conversation continued, fans enthusiastically suggested potential co-stars for the rom-com. One fan shouted Hrithik Roshan’s name, while another suggested a film featuring two male leads. The host then conducted a quick poll, asking whether Deepika should star opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, or her husband Ranveer Singh.

While all three names received applause, Ranveer Singh emerged as the clear crowd favourite. When the host jokingly remarked, “Dhurandhar and all is alright,” Deepika echoed the line with a smile, clearly enjoying the moment.

Deepika Says Rom-Coms Aren’t Getting Producer Support

Deepika also addressed the challenges surrounding the genre, explaining that despite audience interest, romantic comedies are not being prioritised by filmmakers.

“This is something that even my team and I keep looking out for constantly. We’re constantly looking for drama, love story, rom-com, these genres. But I feel like there are very few producers backing that kind of content or very few writing that right now.”

She further asked fans whether they would mind if such a film released directly on OTT instead of theatres, highlighting the changing landscape of content consumption.

What’s Next for Deepika Padukone

Deepika was last seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again in 2024. She will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and in Atlee’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun. Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024.