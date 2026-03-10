Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'We'll Determine When': Iran's Reply To Trump's War 'Pretty Much Over' Claim

'We'll Determine When': Iran's Reply To Trump's War 'Pretty Much Over' Claim

Trump said that the Iran war could be short-lived and was "pretty much over", but hinted an escalation if the Islamic Republic disrupts global oil supplies. Iran has replied to Trump's remarks.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting that the war in Iran could end soon, asserting that Tehran, not Washington, will decide when the conflict comes to a close.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the outcome of the conflict and the future balance of power in the region now lie in the hands of Iranian forces.

The statement came after Trump indicated that the fighting against Iran may be short-lived and that the war is "pretty much complete".

Iran Says It Will Decide When War Ends

Responding to Trump’s comments, the IRGC said Tehran would determine when military operations against US and Israeli targets end.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war," the IRGC said in a statement.

“The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," it added.

Trump Says Conflict Could Be Short-Lived

Speaking to Republican lawmakers at his golf club near Miami, Trump suggested the war could be brief but warned that the situation could escalate if Iran disrupts global oil supplies.

“We took a little excursion to the Middle East to get rid of some evil. And, I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump said.

In a phone interview with CBS News on Monday afternoon, the president said the conflict could be nearing its end.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," the president said, speaking from his Doral, Florida, golf club. "[Iran has] no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."

According to the US military, more than 3,000 Iranian targets were struck during the first week of operations.

"If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense," Trump said.

Late Sunday, Iran announced that Mojtaba Khamenei would replace his father  Ayatollah Khamenei as the country’s supreme leader.

"I have no message for him. None, whatsoever," Trump said, adding that he has someone else in mind to lead the country.

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Disrupted

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route through which about 20 per cent of global oil supply passes, has effectively come to a halt amid the conflict.

Trump warned Iran against obstructing the strategic waterway.

"They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country. … If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again."

He also said the strait was currently open and claimed ships were entering it, but added that he was still “thinking about taking it over.”

Oil Prices Spike As War Continues

The war has disrupted major oil and gas supplies to global markets, pushing fuel prices higher across the US.

Oil prices briefly rose to their highest levels since 2022 after Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, which investors viewed as a signal that Tehran was preparing for a prolonged conflict ten days after the war launched by the US and Israel.

However, prices later declined while US stocks rose amid expectations that the war might not last much longer.

Meanwhile, Trump also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about the conflict and other issues.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the Russian leader “voiced a few ideas regarding a quick political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict following discussions with Gulf leaders and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Related Video

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India

Frequently Asked Questions

Who determines when the war in Iran will end?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that Tehran, not Washington, will decide when the conflict concludes. They assert Iranian forces control the outcome and regional balance of power.

What did President Trump suggest about the duration of the conflict?

President Trump indicated that the fighting against Iran might be short-lived and is 'pretty much complete'. He noted Iran's military weaknesses.

How has the conflict impacted the Strait of Hormuz?

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, has effectively halted. Trump warned Iran against obstructing this strategic waterway.

What effect has the war had on oil prices?

The war has disrupted oil and gas supplies, causing fuel prices to rise. Prices briefly peaked at their highest since 2022 but later declined.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump IRGC Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'We'll Determine When': Iran's Reply To Trump's War 'Pretty Much Over' Claim
'We'll Determine When': Iran's Reply To Trump's War 'Pretty Much Over' Claim
World
Commonwealth can solve uncertainties by coming together: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
Commonwealth can solve uncertainties by coming together: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
World
India has major role to play in remaking of world order: South African minister
India has major role to play in remaking of world order: South African minister
World
Setback To Imran Khan’s PTI As 47 Leaders Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
Setback To Imran Khan’s PTI As 47 Leaders Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget