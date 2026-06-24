Deepika Padukone Cheers ICC’s Maternity Return Move, Calls It A Win For Women Athletes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone praised ICC's new maternity return guidelines.

Guidelines support women cricketers' post-childbirth return to sport.

Policy includes medical aid, flexible training, and childcare.

Deepika's endorsement aligns with her advocacy for women's empowerment.

Deepika Padukone has welcomed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly announced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, calling the move a “landmark moment for women in sport.” The actor shared a report about the initiative on her Instagram Stories, expressing support for a policy that aims to make it easier for women athletes to return to professional cricket after becoming mothers.

Her reaction reflects a growing conversation around the need for workplaces and sporting bodies to better support women through major life transitions. By spotlighting the initiative, Deepika drew attention to the challenges many athletes face when balancing motherhood with their professional aspirations.

ICC Unveils New Support Measures For Athlete Mothers

The ICC’s new policy introduces a structured return-to-play framework for women cricketers following childbirth. The guidelines include access to medical and mental health support, tailored recovery programmes, flexible training schedules, childcare assistance, and dedicated facilities for mothers and babies.

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The aim is to ensure that players feel supported throughout their journey back to competitive sport and are not forced to choose between starting a family and continuing their careers. The initiative has been widely viewed as a positive step towards creating a more inclusive environment for women in cricket.

A Cause Close To Deepika’s Advocacy

Deepika’s support for the policy is consistent with the causes she has championed over the years. Whether speaking about mental health, promoting work-life balance, or advocating for women’s empowerment, she has often used her platform to encourage meaningful conversations and drive awareness around important issues.

(Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

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Recently appointed as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Deepika continues to back initiatives that focus on well-being and equality. By endorsing the ICC’s maternity return guidelines, she has once again highlighted the importance of creating systems that help women succeed in both their personal and professional lives, while ensuring they receive the support they need at every stage of their journey.