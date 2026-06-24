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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'God Makes You Forget': Mouni Roy Talks About Moving On After Divorce From Suraj Nambiar

'God Makes You Forget': Mouni Roy Talks About Moving On After Divorce From Suraj Nambiar

After announcing her separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy speaks about forgiveness, heartbreak, healing and spirituality, revealing how her outlook on pain and resentment has changed.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy discusses forgiveness after separation from husband.
  • She learned to forgive; God helps in forgetting painful memories.
  • Holding onto resentment hurts oneself, not necessarily others.
  • Spirituality aids healing, not excusing harmful past actions.

Weeks after confirming her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar and requesting privacy, actor Mouni Roy has shared a deeply personal perspective on forgiveness, emotional healing and finding peace. Talking about the lessons learned through life and spirituality, the actor explained ow her relationship with pain, resentment and disappointment has changed over the years.

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Forgiveness Came Easy, Forgetting Did Not

During a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mouni spoke candidly about how she has always found it easy to forgive others, but letting go of painful memories was once a much greater challenege.

“When I was much younger, I would forgive very easily and till date, I do but I wasn't able to forget. Now, I think with my own personal and spiritual journey, I feel like you just have to forgive, God makes you forget,” she said.

The actor suggested that true healing often begins when people stop revisiting old wounds and allow themselves to move forward rather than remaining tied to past experiences.

Why Holding On To Hurt Can Be More Painful

Sharing her current outlook, Mouni explained that carrying resentment ultimately affects the person holding on to it more than anyone else.

“If you don’t let it go, you will be the one who will be hurting the most. And sometimes the other person who hurt you is not even thinking about it, no matter how big a hurt they have caused you,” she said.

According to the actor, practices such as meditation, chanting and spirituality have played an important role in helping her gain clarity and emotional balance over time.

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A Message About Growth, Not Excuses

While advocating forgiveness, Mouni was careful to point out that letting go should not be confused with excusing harmful behaviour.

“There are some evil people who will go out of their way to hurt you. I’m not calling the person evil, but I’m calling their qualities evil,” she explained.

Her remarks arrive shortly after she and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation, stating that the decision was mutual and requesting privacy as they navigate this chapter of their lives.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Mouni Roy's view on forgiveness changed over time?

She always found it easy to forgive, but forgetting painful memories was a challenge. Now, she believes one must forgive, and God helps in forgetting past hurts.

Why does Mouni Roy believe holding onto hurt is detrimental?

She states that carrying resentment primarily harms the person holding onto it. The other person who caused the pain often isn't even thinking about it.

What practices have helped Mouni Roy achieve emotional balance?

Mouni Roy credits practices such as meditation, chanting, and spirituality for helping her gain clarity and emotional balance over time.

Does Mouni Roy advocate forgiving harmful actions without accountability?

No, she clarifies that letting go should not be confused with excusing harmful behavior. She distinguishes between

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Bollywood News Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Celebrity News
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