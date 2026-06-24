Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka bride-to-be, parents died by suicide before wedding.

Man reportedly shared photos, causing wedding cancellation, distress.

Singer Chinmayi questioned focus on victims, not alleged accused.

She voiced concerns about the accused re-offending if released.

Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada has strongly reacted to the shocking Karnataka case in which a bride-to-be and her parents reportedly died by suicide ahead of her wedding. The incident, which drew widespread attention across the country, sparked an emotional response from the singer, who questioned why the focus remained on the victims while the accused individual's identity was receiving comparatively less attention.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ends Assembly Speech With Signature Gesture; Internet Reacts

Chinmayi Questions Public Focus In The Case

Responding to reports surrounding the tragedy, Chinmayi expressed outrage on social media and criticised what she viewed as an imbalance in public attention.

She wrote, "The man's who drove 3 people to their end - his photo is nowhere to be seen."

The singer then went on to share a stronger reaction, blaming one individual for the deaths and condemning the alleged behaviour that led to the tragedy.

"3 people are dead because of one man, truly the hero of incels. Naaku dakkakapothe evariki dakkakoodadhu. The only sole atttitude of losers who should have never been born but they drive others to de8th. (sic)"

(Image Source: X/@Chinmayi)

ALSO READ: 'God Makes You Forget': Mouni Roy Talks About Moving On After Divorce From Suraj Nambiar

Singer Raises Concerns About Accountability

Chinmayi also voiced concern over what she believes could happen if the accused secures bail and continues similar behaviour in the future.

She wrote, "He ll come out on bail, find another new girl to be madly in love with, harass her, end her as well, rinse repeat."

Tragedy Shocked Many Across The Country

The controversy erupted after reports claimed that a 29-year-old woman from Karnataka and her parents died by suicide just days before her wedding. According to reports, the family had allegedly been under severe distress after a man reportedly shared the woman's photographs with her fiancé and his family. The incident is believed to have led to the wedding being called off, following which the woman and her parents were found dead.