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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'3 People Are Dead Because Of One Man': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Accused In Karnataka Family Suicide Case

'3 People Are Dead Because Of One Man': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Accused In Karnataka Family Suicide Case

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted strongly to the Karnataka family suicide case involving a bride-to-be and her parents. Her remarks on social media have sparked widespread discussion online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka bride-to-be, parents died by suicide before wedding.
  • Man reportedly shared photos, causing wedding cancellation, distress.
  • Singer Chinmayi questioned focus on victims, not alleged accused.
  • She voiced concerns about the accused re-offending if released.

Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada has strongly reacted to the shocking Karnataka case in which a bride-to-be and her parents reportedly died by suicide ahead of her wedding. The incident, which drew widespread attention across the country, sparked an emotional response from the singer, who questioned why the focus remained on the victims while the accused individual's identity was receiving comparatively less attention.

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Chinmayi Questions Public Focus In The Case

Responding to reports surrounding the tragedy, Chinmayi expressed outrage on social media and criticised what she viewed as an imbalance in public attention.

She wrote, "The man's who drove 3 people to their end - his photo is nowhere to be seen."

The singer then went on to share a stronger reaction, blaming one individual for the deaths and condemning the alleged behaviour that led to the tragedy.

"3 people are dead because of one man, truly the hero of incels. Naaku dakkakapothe evariki dakkakoodadhu. The only sole atttitude of losers who should have never been born but they drive others to de8th. (sic)"

(Image Source: X/@Chinmayi)
(Image Source: X/@Chinmayi)

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Singer Raises Concerns About Accountability

Chinmayi also voiced concern over what she believes could happen if the accused secures bail and continues similar behaviour in the future.

She wrote, "He ll come out on bail, find another new girl to be madly in love with, harass her, end her as well, rinse repeat."

Tragedy Shocked Many Across The Country

The controversy erupted after reports claimed that a 29-year-old woman from Karnataka and her parents died by suicide just days before her wedding. According to reports, the family had allegedly been under severe distress after a man reportedly shared the woman's photographs with her fiancé and his family. The incident is believed to have led to the wedding being called off, following which the woman and her parents were found dead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Chinmayi Sripaada's reaction to the Karnataka case?

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada strongly reacted to the Karnataka case, questioning why the focus remained on the victims while the accused received less attention. She expressed outrage over the public's imbalanced focus.

What caused the tragedy in the Karnataka case?

A woman and her parents died by suicide after a man allegedly shared her photos with her fiancé, causing the wedding to be called off. This incident caused them severe distress.

What concern did Chinmayi Sripaada raise about accountability?

Chinmayi voiced concern that if the accused gets bail, he might repeat similar harassing behavior with other women. She fears he could continue to harm others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru Chinmayi Sripaada Social Media Karnataka Suicide Case Karnataka News ENtertainment News
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